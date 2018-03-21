Villa Rica and Douglasville may be on the verge of a new era of development, thanks to two pieces of legislation that are now headed to the desk of Gov. Nathan Deal.
Two separate bills authorizing referenda to create Tax Allocation Districts (TADs) in both communities have now cleared both houses of the General Assembly. TADs are an innovative method that cities across Georgia have begun to use to help their long-range redevelopment plans.
Once signed by Deal, Douglasville will be authorized to place a TAD referendum on the ballot either May 22 or Nov. 6, while Villa Rica can place the question to its voters on the Nov. 6 ballot.
Although the acronym TAD includes the scary word "tax," it has nothing to do with levying new taxes on residents. Instead, TADs are a means of deferring part of the normal tax revenue within a defined area so that the money pays the city's investment to develop that area.
In effect, the redevelopment pays for itself.
As new residents and businesses move into the area being redeveloped, the property values increase. Those new residents pay the same taxes as everyone else, per the millage rates set by the city, county and school boards.
But the taxing authorities agree to only take the same tax revenue they received before the property values started to rise. The balance goes to the city to pay for the new water/sewer pipes needed to serve the new residents, as well as extra police and other city services.
TADs have been used successfully in other Georgia cities, notably Atlanta, where the revenue generated by the Atlantic Station development paid the city's cost of expanding its services to the complex.
Douglasville has planned to implement its first TAD in the downtown area to help pay for the projected $40.8 million cost of implementing its Downtown Master Plan. That decade-old plan would see the old jail site turned into an amphitheater and green space, along with other civic improvements.
Villa Rica has discussed building a road connecting Mirror Lake Boulevard to downtown and turning that area into a TAD. Doing so would help to concentrate the expected growth of the city near the central business district, as called for by its own long-range plan.
If voters approve the referenda put before them, both Douglasville and Villa Rica could create several TADs, so long as the development projects do not exceed a set percentage of their tax digests.
The infrastructure projects built from the tax revenue shares generally fund a bond. TAD bonds are nonrecourse bonds, meaning there would be no liability on the city if, for whatever reason, the expected revenues dry up.
The concept of TADs has become more popular, thanks to the example set in Atlanta with the Atlantic Station project. In fact, no TAD project undertaken in Georgia has failed.
In all, some five other communities across Georgia are seeking TAD authorizing legislation during the current session of the state Legislature.
Getting authorization for a TAD is a complicated process, which begins with local legislation introduced on behalf of a community by its legislative delegation. The bill they introduce authorizes the community to exercise its powers under the state Redevelopment Powers Law.
The bill sets a referendum so that voters can approve the creation of TADs. Once that happens, the communities must designate a specific area for development and then sell the idea to the taxing authorities, which must, in effect, agree to receive less tax revenue than they normally would in favor of covering the development costs.
The bill for Douglasville was introduced in the Georgia House on March 7, and passed on March 14. It passed quickly through the Senate as well, being introduced on March 15 and was adopted by the Senate on Monday.
The House passed the Villa Rica bill on Feb. 14, and the Senate approved it on March 9.
Douglas County Sentinel writer Rashad Milligan contributed information for this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.