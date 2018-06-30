The Douglas County Appraisal Department mailed annual assessment notices to all owners of taxable real and personal property in the county on Friday, June 29.
The notice shows the amount of value the county proposes to place on the property as of Jan. 1, 2018. The notice compares the 2018 value to the value from the previous year. There is also an estimate of the property tax bill that the property owner might receive on their new value if the millage rate remains the same as of 2017.
The notice will contain information about how to file an appeal.
The appeal deadline is Aug. 13, 2018. Approximately 58,000 notices will be mailed with the following breakdown: 82 percent show an increase in value from last year, 12 percent are the same as 2017 and 6 percent show a decrease in value.
To mail in an appeal, use the mailing address of the Douglas County Courthouse which is 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134. To file an appeal in person, visit the new Douglas County Government Annex building on the second floor. The annex building is located at 6200 Fairburn Rd., Douglasville, GA 30134.
For more information, contact Chief Appraiser Benny Waldrop at 770-920-7228 or email bwaldrop@co.douglas.ga.us.
