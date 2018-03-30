Stepping into Michelle Patterson’s fourth grade classroom at Winston Elementary School Tuesday morning, she and her students were discussing the causes of the Civil War. As the morning moved along, she almost effortlessly moved the students into science.
The fourth graders were engaged in learning about the planets, while she asked them in what ways they were individually learning the order of the planets — creating their own “trigger” mechanism to line them up. Minutes later, each student had a computer in hand to further develop into the subject matter.
Patterson, who has taught at Winston for 25 years, would like for people to get a glimpse as to what a teacher does in the classroom each day.
“People have this idea that teachers sit in a chair behind a desk all day,” she said. “Unless I’m doing something with a computer. I am constantly moving throughout the day — that’s how you keep the students engaged.”
Local author Dot Padgett signed up to be “Teacher 4 A Day” at Winston Elementary School. Both students and teachers were excited to have a local celebrity in the fourth grade classrooms she visited — who would tell them stories about working to get Jimmy Carter elected Georgia’s governor and later elected President as part of the campaign known as the “Peanut Brigade.”
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been in a classroom,” said Padgett, who turned 90 last September. “And a lot of things have changed — and it’s good. I have been inspired by these kids — they are so bright. It makes me feel better about the future.”
While observing in Michelle Patterson’s classroom, Padgett discovered, “It takes a ton of energy to teach.”
She was also impressed by the classroom management skills exhibited by teachers.
“In each class I’ve been in, the teachers have been calm and the students quiet.”
Padgett said that despite having 22 students in a classroom, each child stands out to the teacher and “no child can feel left out.”
Padgett also visited Toni Wood’s fourth grade classroom during Teacher 4 A Day.
“I think it’s great,” said Wood. “The kids are asking questions. It’s good for them to be able to meet different people they don’t always get in their lives. For her to come in and read to the kids and talk about things they don’t get to hear is wonderful.”
Seventh grade gifted math teacher Amber Keim said she thinks people should have an idea of what a teacher does in the classroom everyday — especially in classroom management and expectations for the class.
“We have excellent classroom skills and high expectations of the students,” Keim said. “We give them the opportunity to discuss with each other, and as a result, they thrive in the classroom.”
Keim was shadowed in her classroom at Mason Creek Middle School Tuesday during Teacher 4 A Day by Kristina Montalbán, a part time banker with Fidelity Bank and a senior psychology student at the University of West Georgia.
Montalbán was exploring the idea of completing a master’s degree in middle school education upon graduation in December to pursue becoming a teacher.
She said she saw the opportunity to participate in the program, and was encouraged by her employer to go for it.
During the experience, Montalbán said she observed “a very organized, comfortable classroom where her (Keim’s) students respected her.”
Teacher 4 A Day, as well as Principal 4 A Day, are programs held by the Douglas County School System in partnership with the Douglas County Chamber. Teacher 4 A Day occurs in early spring, while the Principal 4 A Day is held in the fall. This year marks the eighth year the two programs have been in existence. This year's Teacher 4 A Day had 19 participants from within the community in 21 schools.
Participants shadow selected teachers in elementary, middle and high schools in half-day visits.
