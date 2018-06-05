“Madame” Corinne Barnes received a well-deserved send-off from a large group of students, parents and fellow educators — past and present — May 29 during a celebration and reception at Douglas County High School.
She brought a treasure trove of gifts to the Douglas County School System in 1997 where she served as a French teacher and curriculum director of foreign language, gifted, ESOL and fine arts. She developed and led the successful International Baccalaureate program in 2006 at Douglas County High School, a program she led until four years ago.
Barnes will be leaving the Douglas County School System as of June, but the 46-year veteran educator will not be retiring. She tried that once in December 2015 and her retirement lasted a mere 30-days before she was rehired.
She returns to Cobb County as she turns a new page there on July 1.
“I am going to Cobb County to teach French at Osborne High School,” Barnes said.
The send-off celebration for Barnes was organized by Douglas County High School IB French teacher Whitney Dubrulle, who led a team of teachers representing the many departments and curriculums whose lives she touched.
To say there wasn’t a dry eye in the house would be an understatement. Of course, there was a lot of smiles and laughter, too, as many of the teachers interjected some of the traits and characteristics that made Corinne Barnes, well — Corinne Barnes.
“I could not let someone who has made such an impact leave without celebrating what she has brought to the school system,” said Dubrulle. “It is really important to make the community realize what she has brought to the school system.”
Barnes came into the Douglas County School System to start a middle school foreign language program in 1997 and her responsibilities soon grew to mammoth proportions.
She has served under four school superintendents during her tenure with the Douglas County School System — Randy Brittain, Don Remillard, Gordon Pritz and current Superintendent Trent North.
Remillard spoke during Tuesday’s celebration and reception.
“There is no one I admire more than Corinne Barnes,” he said. “She has the heart of teacher and her ‘happy place’ is in the classroom. Corinne is a ‘master’ master teacher and in addition to her teaching philosophy, she has the highly developed ability to lead.”
He called her “a collaborative leader.”
Rosemon Tidwell, gifted teacher at Chapel Hill Middle School, summed up the sentiments of many others present at the celebration.
“She makes me want to be a better teacher,” Tidwell said, choking back tears. “Corinne doesn’t like a lot of attention. She was always happy and her contributions to the school system were many. Four or five people would have to take her place. She always had a kind word; she was always straightforward and I benefited from it.
“She is indefatigable,” said Tidwell. “She inspired teachers to do more and administrators to add more.”
Retired gifted teacher Dana Pace took the celebration’s gathering through the alphabet in a PowerPoint characterizing Madame Barnes.
In it, Pace created a Venn Diagram at the letter “V” with such descriptions of Barnes as “joyful,” “It’s all good,” “Generous, Respectful,” “Not tall enough to ride a Six Flags ride,” “humble,” “Eats tomatoes like an apple,” “Oh, my!” and “responsible.”
When Barnes started in Douglas County, there were seven ESOL (English to Speakers of Other Languages) students and three teachers. Fast forward to 2018, there are 1,600 ESOL students and 39 teachers.
A representative of the ESOL faculty said that Barnes “has built the ESOL program.” During her leadership, she developed a “newcomer’s center’ and has put Douglas County’s ESOL program “on the cutting edge of professional development.”
It was said of Barnes, “She focuses on people and taught us to focus on people.” She was called “A rare person who makes everyone feel like the most important person in the world.”
When she came to Douglas County, Barnes had the opportunity to apply for a model program for elementary school foreign language – from which sprung the Spanish/English immersion program at Beulah Elementary School which has expanded to Turner Middle School. She also saw the need to develop the gifted program.
“Many of us feel it is our responsibility to keep all of the programs alive,” said Dubrulle. “What we have is an honest, unbelievably great and committed team of professionals.”
Barnes said, “Their passion is to continue the good things we’ve all been part of.”
What keeps this veteran educator year after year going with such vibrant energy?
Three things, she said: First, the Lord — lots of prayer and leaning on Him. Second, working with incredible people. And third — swimming.
She also attributes her energy and success from the opportunity to teach “special kids” over the years and the “continuation of special relationships.”
Barnes' immediate plans include a trip to France this week with a group of Douglas County High School students where they will be immersed in French language and culture while staying in individual homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.