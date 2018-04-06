Teen arrested for stolen guns, prostitution

A teenager was arrested on Wednesday afternoon on charges including prostitution and possession of drugs and guns.
Alycia Jones, 18, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested by an officer from the Douglasville Police Department at Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel in Lithia Springs, according to the arrest warrant. The arrest was a result of an investigation, DPD Capt. Brad Stafford said.
On Wednesday, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Jones was found in possession promethazine with codeine, a Schedule II substance, and Xanax, a Schedule IV substance, according to the arrest warrant. Jones also had marijuana, which was believed to be intended for distribution, because the marijuana was in several containers and bags, according to the warrant.
In addition to the illegal drugs, Jones was also in possession of two stolen handguns, according to the arrest warrant. Jones had a stolen Walther PPS 9mm from a Forsyth County pawn shop and a stolen Jimenez Arms T-380 from an individual.
Jones also placed an ad on Backpage and showed up to the Lithia Springs hotel offering to perform a sexual act for money, according to the arrest warrant. Jones was also in possession of writings, posing as another person from Florida.
Jones made her initial court appearance on Thursday morning, facing charges of second-degree forgery, possession of controlled substances, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm or a knife during a crime, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and prostitution. Her bond was denied, according to Stafford.
