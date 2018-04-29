A Douglas County teenager has been charged with child molestation.
Alvin Rollins, 17, of Lithia Springs, was arrested by a Douglas County deputy early Tuesday morning at the Quality Inn & Suites hotel in Lithia Springs.
Between 6 p.m. on Monday night and 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Rollins knowingly and willfully encouraged and aided minors by inviting and paying two 13-year-old females to come to a room in the hotel past curfew and without their parents knowing where they were, according to the arrest warrant.
Rollins had sexual intercourse with one of the 13-year-old victims in front of the other, according to the arrest warrant. He was charged with two counts of child molestation and contributing to delinquency, unruliness, and deprivation of a minor.
Rollins made his initial court appearance in Douglas County Magistrate Court on Wednesday morning, where he was denied bond.
