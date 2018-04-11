The West Georgia Board of Realtors (WGBR) will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act tonight at O'Neal Plaza in downtown Douglasville.
The event will kickoff at 4:45 p.m. this evening with the Douglas County High School Drumline and conclude after an a cappella performance by the New Manchester High School choral group, InToneNation, at 7:45 p.m.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968 (Fair Housing Act) prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of dwellings, and in other housing-related transactions, based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status (including children under the age of 18 living with parents or legal custodians, pregnant women, and people securing custody of children under the age of 18), and disability.
Sandra Harvey, president of the WGBR, said, "As he signed the Fair Housing Act on April 11, 1968, President Lyndon Johnson famously declared the right to fair housing 'is now a part of the American way of life.' Fifty years later, that right is the responsibility of every Realtor."
During the event, community speakers and live entertainment will be provided. In addition, there will be local community resources, including a representative of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity.
The community organizations participating include the Douglas County School System, Good Samaritan Center, Sweetwater Mission, Sheltering Arms, Rotary Club, In Her Shoes, Inc, Children's Voice: CASA, Inc, and Boy Scouts. A voter registration table will be available at the event.
Students from 10 different schools, including Douglas County High School, Chapel Hill High School, Alexander High School, Yeager Middle School, Factory Shoals Elementary, Eastside Elementary, Factory Shoals Middle School, North Douglas Elementary, Mount Carmel Elementary School and New Manchester High School will perform throughout the evening.
Speakers will include Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North and Chris Pumphrey, executive director of the Development Authority of Douglas County.
The keynote speaker will be Douglas County District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell III.
The event is provided by the efforts of the West Georgia Board of REALTORS, Equal Opportunity & Multicultural Diversity Committee, and made possible with a grant from the National Association of REALTORS.
"Our vision for the event is a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Civil Rights and Fair Housing Act, and the diversity, resources and opportunity in our community," said Jen Garrett, event coordinator."
The WGBR board president is Sandra Harvey and the president-elect, Amy McCoy, is the chairperson of the Equal Opportunity and Multicultural Diversity Committee.
"Sandra's vision for our board is to reach out into our community and create lasting partnerships to lift up our community through service. Amy had the vision for the event to bring our community together in celebration," said Garrett.
Harvey said, "We not only use our Realtor® brand to help families achieve their dream of owning a home, we are also here to serve our community and to make a difference within the communities where we work."
Blair Pilgrim-McClure, CEO of West Georgia Board of Realtors, said "We are excited to provide a free event to celebrate with our community the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act. So much has been accomplished in the last 50 years, but there is still so much more work to be done. The West Georgia Board of REALTORS will continue the movement and promote the right for everyone to own a home."
