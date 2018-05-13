Annually, the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County has celebrated the coming of summer with a Taste of Douglasville festivity and this year, the 25th festival, is no different.
On Saturday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the downtown Douglasville area will be full of citizens and visitors enjoying warm weather, eating great food, enjoying local performers, visiting community booths aplenty, all alongside several thousand new friends. A special Kids Korner will keep the smallest citizens entertained and active. A total of 12,000 people attended Taste of Douglasville last year, continuing its tradition as the one-day biggest festival in town.
The food vendors will be serving up samples and tastes of a variety of cuisines such as barbecue, Italian, Louisiana cuisine, pizza, Mexican, and desserts of all sorts. This year food vendors include Blu Rose Art Bistro, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Cupcakes by Dezigns, Fabiano’s Pizzeria, Farmers Table, Gabe’s Downtown, Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, Irish Bred Pub, Kona Ice, La Hacienda, Olive Garden, Plate on the Square, Rio’s Italian Ice, Shane’s Rib Shack, Sprinkles, Taste of Philly, The Twisted Pickle, The Vine Café and Market, Taco Mac, Lit Up BBQ, and Kayla's Italian Ice. Taste is both a sample for attendees and a competition among the restaurants. The Cultural Arts Council is delighted that this year’s judges will be led by Scott Lamphere, Culinary specialist, Chad Keeling at Gordon Food services, and David Manny, traveling culinary pro. Awards will be presented for Best Entrée, Best Dessert, and Best Presentation. Most Sold, obviously, will be decided by the hungry attendees!
Providing ambiance while attendees eat and shop and visit will be entertainment at the O’Neal Plaza Stage which will have local performers playing non-stop music, from 11:15 am - 4:30 pm featuring all styles of music from country to jazz, folk to hip-hop.
Keeping the children entertained will be the Kid’s Korner showcasing the Master Gardeners, the popular Water Works display, charades, ThunderZone bowling, face painting, corn hole fun, and much more to delight the kids.
Taste of Douglasville also allows citizens to “sample” area arts and crafts and local business. In the arts and craft field there are over 20 booths signed up with beautiful jewelry, wood crafts, pottery and hair bows to tempt attendees. This year over 20 community booths signed up, representing everything from health care products to clothes, from financial advice to beauty products, and cellphones to children’s books.
Taste of Douglasville 2018 is the Arts Council’s largest fund raising event and it is the community’s largest one-day party, taking over all of Church Street areas (ample parking, however, is still available in the parking deck). It is free admission to attend this activity-packed event, with food tastes ranging from $1 - $4 on Saturday, May 19 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. in downtown Douglasville. For further information, call 770-949-2787 or go to www.artsdouglas.org.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
