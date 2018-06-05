The theme of the 11th Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival held last weekend was “Passport to Cityline,” featuring not just one themed hydrangea, but the entire Cityline series of hydrangeas — Berlin, Vienna, Rio, Paris, Venice and Mars.
Th festival, organized and carried on by the Douglas County Tourism and History Commission, continues to generate visitors from throughout Douglasville and Douglas County, across Georgia, the United States and even from other countries, with an assortment of floral-centric attractions.
One visitor from Peachtree City said she comes for the festival every year.
“I enjoy it so much,” she said. “It’s wonderful.”
This year, tourists traveled many miles across the state and from as far as away Washington, D.C., New York, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and many other places.
The festival’s award-winning centerpiece is the annual Standard Flower Show, held within the halls of the Douglas County Courthouse. The Standard Flower Show brings in hosts of floral entries and visitors each year following judging for public viewing Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday.
A market was held on the courthouse grounds, where visitors could purchase food, varieties of hydrangeas and other plants, artisan jewelry and aromatic soaps and skincare items, along with an assortment of bird, bee and hummingbird feeders and other gardening products and décor.
A number of free festival offerings were held at the Culutral Arts Council of Douglasville-Douglas County on Campbellton Street, which is just across the site of the Designer Gardens display on the grounds at Douglas County High School.
Six beautifully designed and lovingly tended local gardens in Douglasville, Lithia Springs and Winston were highlighted during the hydrangeas festival’s garden tour, where visitors could take a peek beyond the fence and into the backyard where peace and serenity live.
On Saturday and Sunday, a stop at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art offered “Art in the Garden” and miniature garden exhibits.
The festival is named in memory of the late Penny McHenry, an Atlanta resident and founder of the American Hydrangea Society. McHenry became interested in the flower after someone gave her the plants on the death of her daughter. Her work with hydrangeas resulted in the propagation of a new variety that was named after her. McHenry died in 2006 and her family gave the Douglas County Tourism and History Commission permission to use her name for the annual festival which began in 2008.
