The Dorsey Birthplace Festival to celebrate 'father of gospel'

This weekend in Villa Rica will be full of music, as jazz and blues artists join with gospel singers to celebrate the musical range of Thomas A. Dorsey.
The two-day Thomas A. Dorsey Birthplace Festival will feature performances from several well-known performers, and begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 22, with a jazz concert at The Mill Amphitheater downtown.
On Saturday, June 23, a gospel performance will be held at 3 p.m. at Mt. Prospect Baptist Church. The day will conclude with a 6:30 p.m. blues concert, also at The Mill, capped off with a fireworks show.
This is the 24th annual celebration of the career of Villa Rica’s most accomplished artist. Dorsey, who was born here in 1899, became a well-known composer of blues music in the 1920s but shifted to church music in the 1930s. Today, he is known as “the father of gospel music” for the style of music he introduced into church programs; music with a spiritual message but told with a bluesy sound.
The festival opens with Friday Night Jazz, which begins at 6:30 p.m. June 22 at The Mill Amphitheater, 106 Temple St.
Opening the show will be the Kerwin L. Felix Band, an Atlanta-based group that plays a variety of styles, including pop, Motown, R&B and more.
Headlining the event will be the 4Korners, an original live instrumental music band that performs a unique style of jazz fusion. The group is from Bartow County and has toured with major artists. On their website, they cite such musicians as Chick Corea, the Yellow Jackets, and Dave Weckl as their chief influences.
On Saturday, June 23, the program turns to gospel music with an event set 3-6 p.m. at Mt. Prospect Baptist Church.
On hand will be the renowned Canton Spirituals, an award-winning group that was founded in 1943 and is considered a pioneer in the gospel genre. The current line-up includes the son of one of the founders, Harvey Walker Jr.
Also performing will be the Thomas A. Dorsey Birthplace Choir.
In the evening, the musical theme shifts to blues, as two performers take the Thomas A. Dorsey Stage at The Mill Amphitheater.
Zakiya Hooker, daughter of the legendary bluesman John Lee Hooker, will open the show at 6:30 p.m. In 2003, the vocalist released a CD recorded live in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and released a fourth album in 2009. Her website describes her as “a regal combination of sass and soul.”
Headlining the blues show will be a legendary performer who has worked with the likes of James Brown, B.B. King and Ray Charles.
Beverly “Guitar” Watkins achieved recognition in her own right with the advent of the internet She is known as a high energy performer and is a crowd pleaser, especially with her trick of playing her guitar behind her head.
During the free show, there will be barbecue and other vendors on site. A fireworks show will take place after sunset, which on June 23 will occur at 8:54 p.m.
The annual Dorsey Festival is a major attraction for the downtown area. It was founded shortly after Dorsey’s death in 1993.
Dorsey was born in Villa Rica on July 1, 1899. At Mt. Prospect Baptist Church, where his father was an itinerant preacher, he was exposed to shape-note singing, and a learned to play a used pump organ at home.
The family moved to Atlanta, where the young man took a job at a theater. There, he was able to hear some of the most prominent jazz and blues performers of the early 20th century.
He moved to Chicago and its thriving music scene just before World War I and became widely known for his blues compositions, one of which sparked a nationwide fad for “hokum” music, a style that made use of risqué lyrics set to a bouncy blues beat.
But at the same time, he was composing gospel music – a genre that did not have a name at that time. Combining spiritual messages with a syncopated blues sound, his music was at first rejected by many ministers as inappropriate for a church service.
In August 1932, his wife, Nettie, died giving birth to a son, who died the next day. In his grief, Dorsey composed a song that he called “Take My Hand Precious Lord.”
The song is now the one with which he is now most closely associated. It was a favorite hymn of Martin Luther King Jr., and it was a song he requested to be played at a Memphis rally seconds before he was assassinated.
“Take My Hand” has been translated into 32 languages and has been sung by such artists as Aretha Franklin. Another song by Dorsey, “Peace in the Valley,” sold millions of records in 1957, when Elvis Presley sang it.
