Rumors of a threat floating around a local high school were resolved within hours on Wednesday morning.
At 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a complaint that a student at Alexander High School made a threat to other students who ride the same school bus. The sheriff's office immediately investigated the call and responded to the school by 7:30 a.m., Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said in a statement.
An hour later, the sheriff's office came to the conclusion that the student did not make a credible threat to any other student. Instead of a threat, deputies found out the initial complaint came about from an argument that two students were having on the bus leaving school on Tuesday afternoon and that the complaint was sensationalized. Deputies arrested one of the juveniles involved in the argument.
The threat was initially brought to the attention of school administrators on Tuesday evening, said Portia Lake, spokesperson for Douglas County Schools. The school also investigated the threat, along with the sheriff's office.
"The safety of students is our top priority, and in that respect, all threats will be taken seriously and fully investigated," Lake said.
In his statement, Hambrick also reassured concerned parents that School Resource Officers (SROs) are dedicated to keeping students around the county safe.
"The SROs often train for active shooter response in the various schools while the students are on break in order to make all the SROs familiar with the various schools in the county they may respond to," Hambrick said.
Anyone with concerns about students' safety at Douglas County Schools is encouraged to call the sheriff's office directly at 770-949-5656 or through the Douglas County Sheriff's Office phone app available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. Calling 911 is also an option when dealing with a direct threat to an individual or an indirect threat to a physical location like a school.
"Prompt reporting of threats to the sheriff's office or local police allows for the best possible conclusion to these concerns," Hambrick said.
