A 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy at Douglas County High School had sex in a bathroom stall inside the gymnasium on May 1, while two friends recorded it on their cellphones, according to Douglasville police.
The Douglasville Police Department was notified of the activity on May 3.
According to Major J.R. Davidson, the 18-year-old, identified as Earnest Randall, was arrested for statutory rape, a misdemeanor, because the girl is 15-years-old. One of his two friends recording the activity on a cell phone, Kendrick McLendon, 17, was arrested as an adult for unlawful eavesdropping. The name of the third person arrested for unlawful eavesdropping was not released because he is a juvenile.
According to a report from CBS46 News the video ended up all over the school, with students passing the clip around with the Airdrop feature on their iPhones. According to Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North, the alleged incident at Douglas County High School was promptly reported to the appropriate authorities.
After a thorough investigation, the students involved were appropriately disciplined. The Douglasville Police Department is handling the remaining part of the investigation.
"The Douglas County School System is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students," North said. "We are focused on ensuring that our students receive a quality education and graduate career and college ready. Inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated on our campuses. The district's main priority has been and will always be the safety and well-being of all of our students."
