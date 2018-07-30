Three men from Alabama are in custody for an alleged double carjacking in Douglasville Saturday. A fourth suspect was still on the run as of Monday, Douglasville police said in a news release.
Two victims met at the Park and Ride lot at 7500 Douglas Boulevard early Saturday morning prior to going to work. While the victims were talking, a Dodge Challenger pulled in and two males got out of the vehicle and stole the victims’ vehicles at gunpoint, Douglasville police said in the release.
Police were dispatched at 2 a.m. Saturday and within 10-15 minutes of the carjacking officers spotted the Dodge Challenger and one of the stolen vehicles on Highway 5 near Douglas Boulevard.
Officers attempted to stop the Challenger and a chase ensued northbound on Highway 5, according to the release. The Challenger lost control in the area of the Bright Star Connector and crashed into the woods.
One person in the Challenger, 18-year-old Zachuris Nelson, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., fled on foot and was caught a short time later with the assistance of a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9.
A second person in the Challenger, 19-year-old Cornelius Gray, of Northport, Ala., was taken into custody when spotted exiting the woods a short distance from the crash site, police said.
Around the same time as the first pursuit, a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy spotted the second stolen vehicle fleeing on Interstate 20 eastbound near Lee Road. Douglasville officers joined the chase and were able to perform a PIT maneuver to stop the fleeing suspect, 17-year-old Christian Richards from Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Police said in the release the second stolen vehicle, a red Nissan Altima with Georgia tag QAW6832, has not yet been recovered and was believed to have headed west toward Alabama. Investigators are working to identify the fourth suspect and to recover the Altima.
Nelson was charged with two counts of hijacking a motor vehicle and obstruction. Gray was charged with two counts of hijacking a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Richards was charged with two counts of hijacking a motor vehicle and felony fleeing/eluding.
All three men remain in the Douglas County Jail after they were all denied bond by Douglas County Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp Monday during their initial court appearances.
