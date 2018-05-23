A major overhaul at the intersection of U.S. Highway 78 and Mann Road in western Douglas County is about to see the light at the end of a long, much-needed tunnel: a traffic light.
Covered traffic lights were installed at the intersection of U.S. Highway 78 and Mann Road last week, despite some remaining construction work on the project
Tori Brown, a spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Transportation, said the state hopes to have the lights on within two weeks.
She said the contractor will alert the public with a message board a week before it is operational, and at this intersection, the signal will flash for 72 hours before it is fully operational.
"The project should done by the end of June," said Brown. "Crews are working on grading/shoulder work as of right now."
In addition, the now-closed portion of Post Road, which runs in front of Waldrop's Farm, will no longer have access to U.S. Highway 78. This particular stretch of Post Road will become a cul-de-sac, Brown said.
According to a spokesperson for GDOT, the $4.1 million project was let for bid in February 2016, but had been in the works for almost a decade. A public information open house on the proposed State Road 8/U.S. Highway 78/Bankhead Highway intersection improvement was held back in 2011.
The intent of the roadway safety project, said Randy Hulsey, former director of Douglas County DOT, was to have all of the traffic in the area trying to get to the I-20 interchange at Post Road using the new intersection at Highway 78 and Mann Road.
"This reconfigures the intersection to address the safety issues," Hulsey said, "plus it also addresses the mobility demand issues by providing better accessibility to the Interstate system for the Mann Road traffic. The realignment at Post Road makes this the predominant location to get on I-20 when you're trying to reach I-20 from this area around Highway 78."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.