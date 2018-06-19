Villa Rica motorists who find their route on Conners Road blocked by parked trains will soon get an early warning, thanks to an agreement between the city and Douglas County.
The agreement calls for a special warning signal to be installed at the intersection of Conners Road and Mirror Lake Boulevard. It will alert motorists that a train is blocking Conners, giving them the option to take the flyover bridge exit to U.S. 78.
Southbound motorists on Mirror Lake often use Conners Road as a shortcut to U.S. 78. But the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks run east and west across Conners Road before it connects with the highway.
If there is a train stopped or running on those tracks, motorists have no way of knowing until they come upon the train. The motorists are then either stuck or have to turn around on Conners and return to the boulevard.
But the signal will give those motorists an early warning of a blockage. They can then go a bit farther on Mirror Lake, cross the bridge over 78 and take the exit that puts them on the highway about a half mile west of the Conners Road intersection.
On June 5, the Villa Rica City Council authorized Mayor Jeff Reese to negotiate an intergovernmental agreement with the Douglas County Board of Commissioners to install the signal. The intersection is in Douglas County, about 50 feet from the Carroll County line.
The agreement calls for the county to advertise for a contractor to install the signal at a cost that the county transportation department estimated at $57,860.
Norfolk Southern will supervise the contractor’s work.
Douglas County will initially pay for the installation, but Villa Rica has agreed to reimburse the county from revenue collected from its share of that county’s SPLOST revenues. Villa Rica will thereafter be responsible for the signal’s upkeep.
The stretch of railroad on the west side of the city has long posed a traffic headache for Villa Rica motorists. The 2,000-foot section of track between Cleghorn and Conners contains a sidetrack alongside the main line for the railroad. That sidetrack is routinely used by the railroads to park sections of train cars until they are shifted to locomotives running on the main line.
Because of that, the grade crossings at both Cleghorn and Conners are frequently blocked. During the Christmas and New Year holidays, Cleghorn Street was blocked for an extended number of hours.
Concerned that such blockages could prevent emergency services from accessing parts of the city, lawmakers led by state Rep. J. Collins, R-Villa Rica, convened a “railroad summit” in February to find solutions.
An agreement was reached whereby railroad officials would uncouple its cars when a parked train blocks Cleghorn, allowing motorists to pass between. The signal at Mirror Lake is meant to ease the problem when Conners Road is blocked.
Railroad headaches for motorists seem destined to continue for some time due to the nature of Norfolk Southern’s operations.
City Manager Tom Barber said in February that the railroad crossing on North Carroll Road in Villa Rica is the “dividing line” between two separate railroad operations, one controlled by Norfolk Southern Georgia and the other by Norfolk Southern Alabama.
Each of those, Barber explained, are separate entities, with their own dispatch system, trainmasters, and other employees. Company rules don’t allow train crews from one operation to travel into the territory of the other; consequently, those crews park their trains at the border to be picked up by other crews, which can sometimes take several hours to accomplish.
The problem is worsened by the fact that the railroad has been increasing the length of its trains to accommodate increased rail traffic spawned by the expansion of the port in Savannah. The current sidings in Villa Rica are too short for trains of such length, so, in the absence of new construction, the problem is unlikely to be resolved in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.