Twelve businesses were recognized Tuesday for successful operations and growth as well as service within the community during the Small Business of Excellence Awards at the GreyStone Power Luncheon sponsored by Kaiser Permanente.
The Douglas County Chamber and Douglas County Sentinel presented the awards to Lori Bomar, Atlanta's Finest
Catering; Shannon Belletti, Belletti Photography; Margaret McClary, Brookview Apartment Homes; Andrew Jordan, Connally, Jordan & Associates CPA; Gary and Elaine Jones, G and E Studios; Derrick Thompson, Metro Garage Doors, Insulation and Fireplaces; James Murphy, Murphy Law Firm; Sam Ahmad and Rosco Sayar, Sam & Rosco's Restaurant; Paul Zachos, The Zachos Team, Inc.; John Lewis, TransAmerican Computer Consulting; Patti and Stan Wenck, Wenck Travel and David Tucker, Wyatt's Pharmacy and Medical Equipment.
"The chamber is proud to recognize the important role that small businesses play in Douglas County and its economy," said Douglas County Chamber President and CEO Sara Ray.
The Douglas County Chamber's Small Business Committee created the Small Businesses of Excellence designation from what was previously the Small Business of the Quarter Awards. The 12 recipients awarded Tuesday are eligible for the Small Business of the Year Award given at the Winter Ball in February.
Now in its eighth year of recognizing the Small Businesses of Excellence, the chamber received an unprecedented 40-plus nominations for the chamber member businesses.
According to Valerie Howell, who chairs the Small Business Committee, after being nominated by the community and their peers, each company completed a thorough application covering company information, growth, community involvement, and overcoming adversity, among other criteria.
Howell said an independent panel of judges, including Douglas County Sentinel Publisher Marvin Enderle, and other professionals and community leaders reviewed the applications, met to discuss their findings and made their selections.
Both Howell, owner of Merle Norman Cosmetics, and Enderle, recognized the winning businesses and presented the awards during the July luncheon, held at The Centre at Arbor Place.
