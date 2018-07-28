Two people have been arrested and charged with robbing the Food Depot on Highway 5 on June 26.
Anthony Larone Jackson, 48, of Douglasville, and Yolanda Renea Smith, 48, of Douglasville, were arrested July 11 and charged with armed robbery, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday in a press release.
Both suspects were denied bond by a judge and remain in the Douglas County Jail.
Jackson is accused of entering the Food Depot store in the early afternoon on June 26, producing a device he said was a bomb, robbing one of the cashiers of the money from the cash drawer and leaving the store. It was later learned the suspect left in a dark colored car that was parked in the store parking lot and fled the scene.
The sheriff's office said in the Thursday press release that Smith was with Jackson during the robbery.
