From the Douglasville Police Department Tuesday:
At approximately 10:53am, a woman was carjacked in the Walmart parking lot at 7001 Concourse Parkway in Douglasville. She reported that two individuals approached her near her car and asked for money. When she attempted to retrieve some from her car, she was pepper sprayed in the face. The suspects, one young adult and one juvenile, then stole her car. At 11:12am, a Douglasville Police F.I.N.D. Unit Officer spotted the vehicle traveling on I-20 westbound near Temple, GA. He attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect fled. A short time later, the car was disabled when a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy used the P.I.T. maneuver. The suspects were taken into custody.
