Two men died in separate traffic accidents in Douglas County on Friday.
A Newnan man died in a head-on collision on Highway 5 at the Dog River bridge in Douglasville Friday evening.
The accident occurred around 6 p.m., and Highway 5 was closed in both directions for a time, with Douglas County sheriff’s deputies directing traffic around the accident.
A silver Chevrolet Venture was traveling north on Highway 5, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The State Patrol said the Venture crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a southbound red Ford F-150 head-on. Both vehicles rotated and came to final rest, with the F-150 overturned.
The driver of the Venture, Mark Logan, of Newnan, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, the State Patrol said.
Earlier Friday morning, just after midnight, a 57-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and fell onto Interstate 20 near Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville Police Capt. Brad Stafford said. The motorcyclist, identified as Raymond Tyson, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle that didn’t have time to react.
Stafford said no charges are expected.
