A total of 76 people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims during a mutually coordinated operation between eight southeastern states. The joint, proactive operation, Operation Southern Impact II, was coordinated by nine Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces in those eight states and focused on persons who possess and distribute child pornography and those who are sexually exploiting children in other ways using technology and the internet.
The planning for Operation Southern Impact II began approximately four months ago and culminated in two days of investigative actions to include search warrant executions, undercover operations, and arrests in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. A total of 222 law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies participated in the operation.
Two men from Douglas County were arrested in the sting.
Jonathan Okelly, 37, of Douglasville, was charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of children. He was arrested March 15 and his bond was denied by a Douglas County judge.
Bryan Holloway, 45, of Winston, was charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of children. He was arrested March 13 and was denied bond by a Douglas County judge.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation:
In Georgia, 34 people were arrested during Operation Southern Impact II including the two men from Douglas County. Many of those arrests involved the possession and/or distribution of child pornography. While investigators regularly target the trading of all types of child pornography, in Operation Southern Impact II investigators targeted those seeking out and distributing the most violent child pornography involving infants and toddlers.
Six of those arrested in Georgia traveled for the purpose of meeting and having sex with a minor. There was one arrest involving sextortion, an alarming trend involving subjects that obtain sexually explicit photos of minors and then threaten or blackmail the victim for additional obscene images or videos. Investigators found instances in which arrested subjects, some of whom had no prior criminal history, were working in positions of trust or jobs where interaction with children is common.
Eight registered sex offenders were encountered in Georgia, during the course of this operation, four of those offenders were charged with new crimes related to child pornography while the others were charged with various compliance violations. There was an additional subject who had an arrest for a prior sex offense but was not a registered sex offender. At least one foster parent with young children was arrested. There were also searches conducted where guns were found and illegal drugs were discovered.
In Georgia, a total of 38 search warrants were executed and 12 knock and talks were conducted during Operation Southern Impact II. Law enforcement officers conducting the searches were looking for evidence of possession and distribution of child pornography using the internet as well as evidence of other child exploitation related crimes. Over the course of the operation, 196 digital devices were examined and 474 digital media and devices were seized as evidence.
The operation was a coordinated effort between local, state, and federal criminal justice agencies in Georgia including the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
