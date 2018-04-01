Charges of armed robbery against two teenage boys who allegedly had possession of an AR-15 rifle were among the 43 indictments the Douglas County grand jury returned on March 23.
On Feb. 3 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., Tierre Smith, 18, and Jayquan Anderson, 16, robbed Adonis Reese at 8501 Hospital Drive, the same address as Kroger, according to the arrest warrant. The two teenagers struck Reese in the mouth -- which knocked out his teeth -- with a stolen AR-15 rifle, according to the indictment.
One of the teenagers shot at Reese multiple times with the AR-15 and hit Reese in the elbow, according to the indictment and arrest warrant. Smith and Anderson stole marijuana, money, and a cell phone from Reese. The teenagers also had a Hi-Point 9mm handgun.
The teenagers also unlawfully took a 2017 Toyota Corolla with Anderson, who was without a license, driving the vehicle, according to the indictment. As law enforcement officials tried to catch Anderson, the 16-year-old was driving on the wrong side of the roadway at a high rate of speed and was weaving in-and-out of traffic, according to the indictment. Anderson also hit a vehicle and didn't immediately stop when possible after hitting the vehicle.
Smith and Anderson were indicted of criminal attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, armed robbery, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, theft by taking, and theft by receiving stolen property. Anderson was also indicted for possession of a handgun by a person under 18 years old, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, hit and run, and driving without a license. Both teenagers are still in custody at the Douglas County Jail, jail records show.
A man who allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint after previously agreeing to meet to sell an Apple Watch was also indicted. Ronnie O'Dell, 18, was found hiding in a dumpster near the intersection of Thornton Road and Interstate West Parkway on March 1, Douglasville Maj. J.R. Davidson previously said.
Leon Cooper, 26, was indicted for armed robbery after using a knife to rob a man on Feb. 23. Cooper used a knife to take a wallet, identification card, and credit cards from Connery Evans on Dallas Highway between 12 a.m. and 12:15 a.m., according to the arrest warrant. Evans did not suffer any injuries during the robbery, Douglasville Capt. Brad Stafford said.
Other indictments handed down by the jury include:
• Adedoja Bah, on charges of Riot.
• Tomme Dawson, on charges of Agg. Assault, etc.
• Joseph McDonald Carter, on charges of burglary 1st Degree.
• Katoya Harvey and Cameron Joshua Moore, on charges of Poss. of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• Franklin Harrison Major, on charges of Forgery in the First Degree.
• David Snider, on charges of Theft by Shoplifting.
• Kelsi Sampson, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• David Wilson, on charges of Aggravated Assault, FV.
• Dale Holt, on charges of Serious Injury by Motor Vehicle.
• Samuel Jordan, on charges of Habitual Violator - DUI.
• Miguel Childs, on charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, etc.
• Miguel Childs, on charges of Forgery in the First Degree.
• Isaiah James Appling-Bracey, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Jose Luis Romero-Crespin, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Lindsey Griffin, on charges of Failure to register as a Sex Offender.
• Richard Thomas, on charges of Theft by Receiving.
• Brannon Boleman and David Stoffer, on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine.
• Jonathan Freeman, on charges of carrying weapon in school safety zone.
• Kennedy Harrison, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Freddie Irving, on charges of kidnapping, etc.
• Harold Blythe, Kelly Shiflett and Sydney Shiflett, on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, etc.
• Daniel Person, on charges of Fleeing/Attempting to elude LEO.
• Lisa Moody, on charges of Terroristic Threats.
• Michael Collier, on charges of Aggravated Assault, FV.
• Michael Hawthorne, on charges of Cruelty to Children.
• Zachary Buchanan, Aleah Campbell and Montana Gaunt, on charges of Trafficking.
• Mark Johnson, on charges of Deposit Account Fraud.
• Valerie Bennett, Michael Rochester and Clint Ayers, on charges of Trafficking.
• Garrett Smith, on charges of Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
• Jose Thomas Pietri, on charges of Terroristic Threats.
• Kenneth Matthew Day, on charges of Influencing a Witness.
• James Monroe Henry, on charges of Failure to register as a Sex Offender.
• Marty Meadows, on charges of Fleeing and Attempting to Elude.
