Vigil being planned for Bolen

A vigil is being planned for former longtime Douglas County teacher Larry Bolen by his friends and former students.
The vigil will be held either Thursday, April 26 or Friday, April 27 at Lithia Springs High School, according to Portia Lake, spokesperson for Douglas County Schools.
As of Friday afternoon, Lake said the date and time for the vigil had not been finalized, but she said details should be available by Monday.
Bolen started his career in Douglas County in 1987 at Lithia Springs High School teaching English. He was named Teacher of the Year while at the school. He later transferred to Alexander High School and was set to retire from Alexander shortly after he went missing May 8, 2015.
Bolen’s remains were found along Interstate 20 a mile west of Highway 5 on Wednesday night by two teenagers walking through the woods.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene Wednesday night and recovered the remains and other evidence Thursday, Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said. Hambrick told the Sentinel Thursday that based on items found with the remains the sheriff’s office could say “pretty conclusively” the remains were those of Bolen.
The last activity on Bolen’s credit card a day after he left home Saturday, May 9, 2015, was breakfast at Chick-fil-A on Highway 5. His van was found at Hunter Park on May 18, 2015.
Hambrick said Bolen walked away from his vehicle willingly and that the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play.
Check the Sentinel's Facebook page and website at www.douglascountysentinel.com and Wednesday's paper for updates on plans for the vigil.
