Larry Bolen

A candlelight vigil is planned for this Friday, April 27 from 7-9 p.m. at Lithia Springs High School to celebrate and remember beloved teacher Larry Bolen, whose remains were found last week, according to vigil organizer Krystal Horne. The vigil will take place on the football/track field at the school located at 2520 E. County Line Rd. in Lithia Springs. The public is invited.

