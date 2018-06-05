Villa Rica brewery could tap into billion-dollar industry

A craft brewer is interested in opening a taproom and brewery on Main Street in Villa Rica -- if the City Council approves a change in the town's alcohol ordinance.
Brian Britt, who has lived in Villa Rica for over a decade, has already leased space at 407 Main St. where he would be able to start making his medal-winning brews on a larger scale; a venture he believes will help make Villa Rica a destination for aficionados of small-batch, craft lagers and stouts.
Before that happens, however, the council would have to vote to amend its existing alcoholic beverage ordinance, which currently has no provision for such a business in the city.
The matter was expected go before a panel last week and the revision "to establish parameters and guidelines for breweries, microbreweries and nanobreweries" could be voted upon today. There has been support for Britt's plan both on and off the council. That's because those city leaders see his venture as an opportunity to tap into a multi-billion-dollar market, one that other cities on the suburban edges of Atlanta have accepted to their profit.
According to the Brewers Association, a trade group that promotes craft breweries nationwide, crafted beer accounts for 23 percent of the overall beer market in the county, and the industry -- which included 6,207 breweries by the end of 2017 -- increased production by 5 percent last year.
Georgia currently ranks 26th in the nation, with 69 breweries in operation, but that's up considerably from the 20 which existed a year ago. A recent law that allows breweries to sell their products on premises is expected by many industry leaders to spur the development of even more Peach State breweries.
Altogether, breweries have had a $1.6 billion in economic impact for the state, providing nearly 11,000 jobs. And while beer sales -- including those made by major manufacturers -- are down overall, the craft beer segment is on the upswing, according to Britt.
"The craft brewing scene is the U.S. has just gone absolutely crazy," he said. "We're actually a beer destination, whereas Europe used to be the big beer destination. It's been booming for probably two or three decades now."
Printer's Ale Manufacturing Co. in Carrollton recently celebrated its first year of operation, and during that time it has experienced growth, largely fueled by the change in state laws. Britt says that he hopes his operation will have equal success, trading on the fact that west Georgia is rapidly becoming a destination for connoisseurs of unique brews and region-specific wines.
"People make breweries a destination," he said. "It's not something they pass by -- they go out of their way to go to these places."
The tourism aspect, Britt said, is something that he has been stressing to representatives of the city whenever he discusses his plan with them. He said that city leaders have indicated they support his proposal.
Should the council approve the revision of the city's alcohol ordinance, he said he is prepared to order equipment and be in operation before the end of the year; maybe as soon as Thanksgiving.
Britt plans to call his company "Hixtown Brewing Co.," after the frontier town that once existed near Villa Rica and which was literally moved -- by horse-drawn wagons -- when the railroad came through the region in the 1880s. He has already rented space at 407 Main St., a former garage.
The 1,600-square-foot facility will have an open floor plan, with a taproom operating in full view of the brewery operations. He plans a small operation, producing 3.5 barrels (or about 100 gallons) every brew day.
Britt is retired from the Air Force and worked overseas as a contractor. He and his wife have lived in Villa Rica since 2004 and they have been running a frame and trophy shop.
But he is also an experienced -- and award-winning -- craft brewer. In competitions sponsored by the Brewer's Association, his craft beers have been awarded gold and bronze medals, and in 2014, he won first place in the imperial IPA division for the Sewanee Beer Fest, which calls itself the state's largest craft beer festival.
"I make pretty good beer," he said.
Britt plans to begin his operation with six of his brews, all styles of lager and stout. He plans to start small, on the lower floor of the building he has rented. But if things go well he could expand either next door, or to the floorspace above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.