The delay in funding the North Loop Bypass project has prompted the Villa Rica Downtown Development Authority to take the unusual step of urging all officials involved to expedite refunding of the roadway.
The DDA, whose mission is to oversee the revitalization and redevelopment of the town's central business district, unanimously voted to take the action during their monthly meeting recently.
It is not known whether the seven-member panel has ever taken a similar action; authority member Bill Taylor, who proposed the action, said it had never been done during his service.
"We need the north bypass to alleviate truck traffic in downtown," Taylor said after the meeting. "They clog up our main downtown arteries, they just get stuck on railroad tracks. It is something that will make our city more pedestrian friendly and that is something that we really need."
The North Loop is a road project that has been on the drawing board for decades and promises a direct connection between the Dallas Highway (Georgia Highway 61) and Rockmart Road (Georgia Highway 101).
Truckers and other motorists wanting to make that connection currently have to make a circuitous route through downtown. They also sometimes -- and in disregard of warning signs -- get hung up at the Norfolk Southern Railway crossings, compounding the traffic problem.
After learning early in 2016 that the North Loop had finally received funding, and that the project would begin later this year, city officials were stunned late last year to discover the Georgia Department of Transportation had pushed back funding for the project nearly a decade -- to 2027.
Intense lobbying by city leaders, who met with state lawmakers and GDOT representatives, resulted in a new funding date of 2024, a date that still rankles city officials.
State Rep. J. Collins, R-Villa Rica, said last week that he was "working hard" to move the date up still further, to 2022.
While city leaders and other officials are talking, Taylor said those who fund the project should know that businesses and citizens represented by the DDA also want the project to move forward.
"I think it's important for the DDA to do that, because we have never done it as a body," Taylor said. "And I think everybody that's involved in the decision-making needs to know that it's more than just the mayor, or just the council or just our elected (representatives.) They need to know that the voters also would like to do it."
GDOT has said the funding delay was caused by the addition of roundabouts at the road's intersections with the highway. But city officials say they never chose that traffic control method; instead, it was added by GDOT officials, who also never told the city that the addition would delay the project.
Villa Rica is one of the fastest growing cities in the state, and that fact is reflected by traffic problems that continue to escalate. City officials are relying on the North Loop as a way of directing heavy trucks and other traffic outside the downtown area, making it easier for merchants, their customers, and residents.
At the meeting, the DDA voted to send a resolution to all officials involved in the North Loop negotiations as a statement that the Authority feels strongly about the funding issue. And Taylor said he wanted to send a similar message to Villa Rica citizens.
"I would just like to assure them that we're doing what we can to make downtown better, to increase walkability," Taylor said. "We are trying to increase parking availability. We're doing the things, or we're trying to get things done that need to be done."
