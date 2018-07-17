Villa Rica rehires its city manager

Villa Rica City Manager Tom Barber has been rehired to serve another year in the job, following a vote July 10 by the City Council.
Barber will receive a new salary of $129,000 per year, an increase over the $115,000 authorized by the council when they originally hired him in July of last year.
It was the first vote by a Villa Rica council to re-hire a city manager since May 2016. Barber is the eighth person to hold the position in less than a decade.
The council’s vote followed a 30-minute executive session meeting, but has been in the works for several weeks.
The council emerged from another closed-door executive session at their regular, June 5 meeting to praise Barber’s performance over the past year and to endorse his continuation in the role. The council also discussed his position during a special called meeting on July 5 but delayed official action until their regular monthly meeting.
Barber came to Villa Rica from the city of Fairburn, where he had served as city administrator for over five years, ending in June 2016. Prior to that, he worked for over two years as finance director for the city of Macon. From April 2003 until July 2004, he was interim city manager for the city of East Point.
During his time in Villa Rica, he has become known for an even-handed managerial style. His presentations before the council have been detailed yet delivered with a folksy manner. During his tenure, the city has employed its first-ever city engineer and internet technology specialist.
Among the many projects he has tackled in the past 12 months none have been as time consuming as the effort to make the city self-reliant for its own water supply. That has included not only reducing the city’s dependence on Carroll County Water Authority, but also in upgrading its water treatment capabilities and its water distribution.
Barber has identified a phenomenon he calls the “loss of institutional knowledge” among city staffers, created by the overturning of employees and the retirements of seasoned workers. In that process, current staffers have apparently lost track of what changes in infrastructure were made by previous generations of city workers.
To solve that problem, Barber and Public Works Director Pete Zorbanos have instituted a series of projects designed to map and record the location and capabilities of various pieces of city infrastructure. Partly that is to re-gain an understanding of the city’s systems, but the effort is also designed to help succeeding generations of city staff.
Barber was first hired as interim city manager by the city council on July 6, 2017. He was given the full title during a called meeting on July 27, 2017.
His appointment filled a six-month vacancy in the job. Barber’s predecessor, David Milliron, was terminated by the council in February 2017 after serving two years in the job. The council had voted to re-hire Milliron in May 2016 over the opposition of then-mayor J. Collins.
