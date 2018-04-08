A big-ticket project designed to help Villa Rica achieve "independence" over its water needs was approved Tuesday by the City Council.
At the same time, the council learned that the city has -- for the first time in recent memory -- earned money with its water-sewer fund, ending years of net losses. This was attributed to higher fees that went into effect at the beginning of the year.
During its regular monthly session, the council took the first step toward a significant upgrade of the city's 52-year-old wastewater treatment plant. This, City Manager Tom Barber and Public Works Director Pete Zorbanos said, was key to the city's plan to eventually become independent of outside sources of city water.
The council approved allocating $446,200 for an engineering study to upgrade the plant, a project that,
when constructed, would total an estimated $3.5 million.
But the end goal would be a plant that can produce all the water the city is permitted to produce and with redundant components that would help make the city less reliant on outside sources -- particularly the Carroll County Water Authority.
Funds for the engineering study are to be paid for by the city, with the expectation the cost would be repaid through an anticipated (but not yet awarded) loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA).
Also on Tuesday, the council approved spending $81,251 to conduct a survey of the city's network of 31 lift stations to verify their capacities and condition.
During the council's March 29 work session, Zorbanos gave council a bleak overview of the city's lift stations, some of which have undersized pumps, missing lines, defective control mechanisms and other issues. The city needs the survey, the council was told, because it is not known if one of the fastest growing towns in the state can support new construction.
The documents supporting the request for the sewer lift survey notes that the funds are not included in the 2018 water and sewer budget, nor can it be paid for by GEFA funds.
"We will, therefore, have to out-perform the budget with new water and sewer tap fees in order to generate the necessary funds," the request documents state.
Earlier in the meeting, Sarah Hefty, the city's Chief Financial Officer, presented a financial report that showed that -- for the first time in recent memory -- the city had earned money in its water-sewer fund.
Hefty's report showed that the city had earned $391,071 during the first three months of this year, compared to a $497,881 loss over the same period last year. The announcement brought a burst of applause from some of the spectators in the meeting.
For the past several years, the city has reported a shortfall in earnings for its water-sewer "enterprise fund." Ideally, that fund is supposed to earn enough in revenues, or fees, to pay for all the operating costs. But because of the shortfall, the city has had to supplement the water-sewer fund with cash from the general fund.
The city instituted higher water and sewer fees at the beginning of the year.
Also on Tuesday, the council gave the go-ahead for a "Healthcare Pet Jam" event, to be held June 9 at The Mill Amphitheater.
But approval for the event was not easy for the sponsors, primarily Atlanta West Veterinary Hospital. The request had been pending before the council for several weeks and had been raised in at least one other council meeting.
The primary obstacle was a longstanding ban on animals around the grassy areas of the Amphitheater, a place where children romp and spectators lounge. The sponsors of the event on Tuesday presented a compromise plan, in which a musical performance -- held in conjunction with the Pet Jam -- would be at the Amphitheater, while all activities involving animals will be confined to the concrete-covered areas of the park.
The event is designed to educate public awareness on pet care, pet adoptions, and pet supplies.
