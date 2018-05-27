Tourism to Villa Rica during 2016 saved its residents in Carroll and Douglas counties $1.6 million in taxes, while supporting nearly 3,500 jobs in both counties.
That’s the cumulative impact of tourism dollars spent during 2016 in the incorporated area of the city, which spans both western Georgia counties.
The figures were discussed on May 10, during a “State of Tourism” event held by city leaders at the Pine Mountain Gold Museum. It was one of a series of events held that week to mark National Economic Development and Tourism Week.
Gov. Nathan Deal last week announced that tourism in the state broke records in 2017, with an impact of $63.1 billion to the state’s economy. Similar figures for how tourism affected the economies of the state’s 159 counties will be released in late summer.
Christopher Pike, director of Economic Development for the city, said that tourism is a key part of his office’s work to promote the city as a destination for new corporate residents.
State Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, who serves as chairman of the Senate’s Economic Development and Tourism committee, noted that the city is in a “perfect location” for tourists, being situated on Interstate 20 west of Atlanta and east of the Alabama border.
He added that the extra money raised through tourism was something over which the city has control; an advantage, he said, other cities “wish they had.” In essence, the city can decide what size it wants to be by how much it promotes itself as a tourist destination.
According to figures provided at the presentation, each household in the Carroll County portion of Villa Rica would have had to spend $271 more in property taxes to replace the revenue raised in sales and other taxes paid by tourists in 2016.
Douglas County residents of the city saved even more: $358 per household.
An estimated 60 percent of the city’s 5,272 households are located in Carroll County, while 40 percent are in Douglas. Roughly calculated, that means residents on the Carroll side saved $857,000 thanks to tourism, and those on the Douglas side saved $755,000.
Added together, tourists took $1.6 million off the backs of taxpayers, allowing residents to enjoy the city services they have — including police protection — without an increase in their property taxes.
What’s more, tourism adds to the employment base in both Carroll and Douglas counties. The figures show that 1,354 jobs in Carroll County were dependent upon tourism in 2016, while 2,121 jobs in Douglas were supported by tourism-related businesses.
Visitors to Carroll County spent $156.8 million for tourism related services, including hotels, restaurants and other expenses. Douglas County tourists spent $236.8 million.
Pike said at the meeting that the city plans to do more to attract new tourists.
Last May, the city implemented a higher hotel-motel tax and has since hired an outside agency to aggressively collect the revenues.
The tax, which only affects visitors who stay at the city’s inns, is set at 8 percent, the highest permissible by state law. But at that rate, the city must devote a portion of the revenues specifically to building new tourism-related sites and services.
Pike said that there are two new potential sources of new tourism-related dollars to the city, one of which is the film and television industry.
Last November, a TV crew took over much of West Wilson Street to film an episode of “Hap & Leonard,” starring Oscar-winner Louis Gossett Jr. Pike pointed out that during the week the crew was shooting, they spent time in local restaurants and stores.
Pike added that he frequently receives calls from location scouts for production companies, who are looking for sites that are outside what he called the “saturated” Atlanta market.
Pike also said that the city has an “untapped resource” in tourism dollars by offering the city’s recreational facilities to tournaments that will bring fans, players and their families to the city.
