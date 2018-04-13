Last September, Villa Rica City Manager Tom Barber announced what he called “the Independence Project,” by which the city would eventually become fully self-reliant on its own water supply.
Last week, the city took its first major step in that direction, approving engineering work to precede a $3.5 million upgrade of its water treatment plant.
But many problems must be solved between now and 2020, which is the earliest date the upgraded plant is expected to be online. Those problems seem to stem from one source: confusion over how the city’s water system works.
Because the city has grown so large and so quickly, and because of staff turnovers and the loss of institutional knowledge, current city officials are struggling to understand the system they have inherited.
“We’ve lost control of the water distribution and the sewer collection,” Barber told City Council members at a work session last month. “We don’t know what’s in the ground, we don’t know why it’s the way it is, we don’t know how it works – and when it’s not working, we don’t understand what (previous staff) were trying to do, and if we change it, we don’t know what else it changes.”
“If I could play a violin, I’d play you something,” he added. “But it’s dreadful where we are right now.”
Increasing capacity
The city’s wastewater treatment was built in 1966 when Villa Rica’s population was under 4,000. Today, the city has more than 15,000 residents, an increase of over 275 percent.
In that time, it has had several mayors, many council members, and numerous employees, all of whom have approved or implemented different projects. Keeping track of how those projects impacted each other, and understanding why a previous generation of staffers did things, has proved an obstacle for the current staff.
“I’m experiencing now, for the first time in my career, what utter loss of institutional knowledge feels like,” Barber told the council during their April 3 meeting.
But there is a bright side – the city’s water-sewer fund, which for years has been supplemented by other city funds – appears to be generating, instead of losing cash. With its 2018 budget, the city’s administration instituted rate hikes and other policies designed to improve its financial position and pay off its debts.
Although there is not yet enough cash on hand for major investments in the city’s aging infrastructure, there are SPLOST revenues and potential loans from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority. It’s those resources that Barber and his staff are tapping in moving toward the goal of water self-reliance.
The council voted April 3 to approve $446,200 to hire an engineering firm to design the first major overhaul the water treatment plant has had in 52 years. The project will raise the capacity of the plant so that it is closer to producing the 1.5 million gallons per day that it is permitted to produce. The plant currently cannot create all the water the city needs, so it must make up that deficit from the Carroll County Water Authority.
The Authority is the city’s backup water supply, but it’s an expensive source. To further decrease the need for county water, the water treatment plant will have new pumps and other equipment that will serve as back-ups to come online during maintenance. As things now stand, whenever the plant goes down for maintenance, the city must open the taps to the county system.
“The real benefit,” Barber told the council work session, “is this significantly, potentially, increases our capacity, so if we ever find additional supply and we permit it, the plant will be ready.”
Villa Rica is already looking for new sources of water, including a potential partnership with the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority.
The more water the city can produce, the less it will have to spend to buy water from elsewhere. That’s why the plant upgrade is considered central to water self-reliance.
The engineering process – which is what the City Council approved – will take one year, Barber said. Construction will take another year, so that the upgraded plant will be ready, at the earliest, by 2020. The city will front the engineering costs from its own funds, anticipating a GEFA loan to recoup those costs, as well as paying for what is expected to be a $3.5 million project.
“Holes” in Villa Rica
The water treatment plant project was the big-ticket item on the Council’s April 3 agenda, but it wasn’t the only item that dealt with Barber’s “independence project.”
The Council also voted to fund a $14,000 project to get a handle on a network of pressure reducing valves (PRVs) that encircle the downtown area. This is necessary, Public Works Director Pete Zorbanos explained, because current city staff can’t figure out how that network is set up.
They don’t even know where all those PVRs are. Records indicate that there are at least 17 of these devices, but city crews have only identified six. They have been trying to locate the other 11, which were installed and set by other city staff years ago.
“If you’ve ever seen the movie “Holes,” that’s what the city looks like now,” Barber said at the April 3 council meeting.
Water in the city’s main lines is at high pressure; too high for the smaller pipes inside homes to handle. Pressure reducing valves, as the name implies, reduce that pressure for domestic use.
Zorbanos told the council he believes the PVR network was set up to protect the old pipes in the downtown area, but some of the devices are shut and others are wide open.
“I don’t know who did that, or why they would have done that,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of mysteries like that out there.”
The project the council funded is aimed at locating all the PVRs in the city’s system, so their location can be properly recorded, and then training city staff on how the devices should be maintained and operated.
“We want to be self-sufficient,” Zorbanos told the Council. “We want our in-house people to be able to take care of our own.”
Servicing new growth
The “dreadful” situation that Barber described at the council work session is illustrated by a third project the council authorized, the evaluation of sewer lift stations.
The city operates 31 lift stations, which pump wastewater or sewage from lower to higher elevations wherever gravity cannot aid that process. Lift stations serve commercial and residential development around the city, and their size and capacity are linked to how much development the city’s infrastructure can support.
But, as with the PVR network downtown, city staffers have lost the institutional knowledge of how much work the city’s lift stations can handle.
Barber told the council that as things stand, there is at least one new development being planned that he is unsure that the city can service. And, since Villa Rica is among the fastest-growing cities in the state, that creates a nightmare scenario.
“Failure to move ahead with this examination will have many negative consequences,” according to the city’s written request for the project. “The most significant might be that we will continue to be uncertain if we can support the new construction that is being proposed throughout the city.”
The $81,251 project that the council approved is designed to identify specific problems at each lift station and develop plans to replace undersized pumps, install missing lines, expand capacity or solve other issues. There is no money in the budget for the project, so the city staff’s request says it will be funded with new water and sewer tap fees – in other words, money from the city’s growth.
Institutional knowledge
Self-reliance, or independence, means doing things on one’s own. But that ability can be compromised over the lifetime of a city, as new generations of administration and employees come and go. Unless there is inter-generational communication, the rationale for why one staff did certain things can be lost. The net effect is that money must be spent to recover that lost knowledge.
The reasoning behind the several projects approved this month by the council is for the current generation of city workers to understand what their predecessors have done, and to pass that knowledge on to those who will come after.
“In just a few years, the city runs the risk of doing this all over again,” Barber told the council, “To your great injury, financially.”
