The proposed Villa Rica Welcome Center, which once was seen as the centerpiece of an enhanced downtown area, has now become a center of controversy — tied up among other plans to improve the city and the ongoing search for an end to traffic snarls.
The dispute over the Welcome Center was made plain on May 31 during the City Council’s monthly work session, as one council member lamented that the matter had become “embarrassing.”
In April, city officials announced that the project to convert the former Butterball’s Auto and Repairs building had been put on hold while the city explored the idea of building a short access road to divert truck traffic from Highway 78 onto the Dallas Highway (State Route 61).
That diversion, it was explained, could have affected the site of the building. But no details were given because the road project also could affect property prices in the area, specifically that of the lots in the path of the road.
At the May 31 meeting, it was revealed that the city is considering three potential routes for the road and that the project has already received buy-in by both the Georgia Department of Transportation and Norfolk Southern Railway, which would have to build a crossing to allow the new road to connect with Highway 61.
One of the plans being considered would affect the area of Maple and Peachtree streets, near the area of a short dirt lane known as Peachtree Terrace. That, according to City Manager Tom Barber, would involve “pretty serious property acquisition.”
Another route, one apparently favored by GDOT, could impact the former Butterball’s site, thus justifying all work on the Welcome Center to be halted.
The reason the access road is being considered in the first place is that GDOT has delayed construction of the North Loop Bypass, a long-awaited roadway that was supposed to achieve the same purpose: to take 18-wheelers out of the downtown area.
Truck traffic through downtown has long been a sore point for residents and merchants. Tractor-trailer drivers who want to head up the Dallas Highway must pass along Highway 78 and negotiate two tight turns to cross the rail tracks at South Carroll Road.
Although funding for the North Loop was secured in 2016, GDOT officials have delayed the project until at least 2024, a decision that has rankled city officials – particularly because the delay was caused by the Transportation Department itself, through its last-minute decision to install roundabout intersections the city never requested.
The railroad and downtown
It is by happenstance that the access road being considered also impacts the site of the proposed Welcome Center, yet that fact adds an even more convoluted dimension to the controversy.
In June 2016, town leaders unveiled a “master plan” for the city, the result of input by hundreds of residents and stakeholders who foresaw downtown as a visitor-friendly arcade of shops and amusements. The Welcome Center was an anchor point in the project, a draw for visitors and an incubator for new business.
Since then, there have been several other projects proposed for the downtown area, all with the same goal of enhancing the space and minimizing sprawl as the city continues to grow.
So dense has this project list become – a connector road from Mirror Lake, a walking trail, the rest of the “master plan,” etc. – that City Manager Tom Barber in February asked the council to hire a consultant who could provide “a bigger conceptual look at what revitalizing downtown is going to involve.”
During the May 31 work session, Barber argued that the Welcome Center project continue to be on hold for two reasons. One, the best route for the access road has yet to be determined; second, the finalized vision for downtown has yet to take shape.
One of the complications affecting the route selection, Barber told the council, was the “horse trade” that the city is attempting to make with Norfolk Southern, which is making the closing of the Cheeves Street crossing part of their deal.
Barber indicated the city would agree to that if a new crossing was opened at Happy Valley church. But Barber warned the railroad would likely want to close more crossings since they represent liabilities to railroad operations.
But Barber said that the main reason he wanted a delay is so whatever work is done for the access road would not complicate or detract from the eventual re-design of downtown.
“I want whatever the downtown plan is to be so cool that when people look at it, they come from all over the country to see downtown Villa Rica,” Barber said. “I don’t know how to design that, but I think we’ll all know it when we see it.
“I want us to do something great. And I think ‘great’’s going to be expensive, and it’s going to take time.”
Open questions
There is, however, another complication that was revealed in the meeting: who has charge over the Welcome Center project – the council or the Downtown Development Authority?
Since the Welcome Center was first proposed, the DDA has authorized work to convert the 1930s-era garage into a new building. Primarily that has involved a major repair of the building’s roof.
After Barber had discussed his reasons for delaying the access project, City Attorney David Mecklin raised his own reason, saying “some very basic questions” had never been defined relating to the project, including ownership and management of the building.
When Ward 4 Council Member Gil McDougal asked when those details should have been nailed down, Mecklin said:
“Probably back in October, November 2016.”
On Oct. 4, 2016, the council approved what amounted to a $450,000 line of credit to the DDA, funds that were to be repaid to the city within 10 years from rents and leases paid by users of the building.
But it is unclear whether that agreement was ever formalized.
Mecklin said that at that time, the city was in the middle of flux, when the former mayor, J. Collins, had resigned, along with another councilman.
“I think it was not as well-defined as it should have been just because of the sequence of events,” Mecklin said. “You had the council approving a part of the transaction; soon thereafter we had a new mayor elected; soon thereafter we had a new council elected and then very soon thereafter we had a city manager who left.
“I just don’t think a lot of things got finalized before the process started moving forward.”
Frustration on the council
Ward 3 council member Leslie McPherson – whose district would be most affected by the access route – said during the meeting that the complex situation involving the Welcome Center was “embarrassing.”
McPherson pointed out that last July, the city held an elaborate groundbreaking ceremony for the Welcome Center, at which many dignitaries were invited, including state Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, chairman of the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Tourism.
“This, to me, is embarrassing to our city,” she said. “With all the people that we invited … we’re now seeing the legal paperwork wasn’t done the way it should have been done.”
She also pointed out that the Welcome Center was “pivotal” to the “master plan,” which was created through public input.
“And, on top of that, right in my ward, we’re talking about something that may make some people extremely angry when they find out what may be coming through their yard, or that they aren’t going to have their property anymore.”
“If we want to get the trucks out of downtown, we’ve got to get the (North Loop) Bypass done,” she said. “GDOT messed us up on that. I think we need to fight ‘til we get what we need on that through Sen. Dugan and whoever we have to use.”
For his part, Mayor Jeff Reese – who has opposed the Butterball’s conversion project – said he would support whatever the council decided, but favored the access road.
“I do feel strongly that an alternate road is a good option, better than the bypass option, which we don’t even have a (construction) date right now.”
