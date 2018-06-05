Villa Rica's annual Gold Rush Festival has been named one of the Top 20 events in the Southeast by a regional tourism society that will now help to promote the event in advance of this year's 40th anniversary.
Each year, the Southeast Tourism Society, which encourages visitors to the 12 Southeastern states, selects 20 events to promote each month. To be selected, events must undergo a nomination process that requires certification that it is more than three years old and draws at least 1,000 people.
Competition for the honor can be fierce because the Society publishes the events on an online newsletter distributed to journalists who work for regional travel and tourism magazines.
Promotion of the events in those publications puts the events on the radar of tourists and visitors across the South. Not only do the festivals, concerts and other entertainments benefit from the increase attendance, but so do the cities and areas hosting them.
The Society notified the city last week that the Gold Rush Festival had been selected for inclusion in the September 2018 list of events.
Janet Chumley, director of the city's Main Street program said that the annual event brings around 5,000 visitors to the city. She added that she expected that the promotional boost the Festival will now receive would draw in people from outside the west Georgia region, as well as vendors from across the state.
The Gold Rush Festival honors Villa Rica's history as the scene of the nation's first "gold rush," when miners and settlers rushed into the area in 1826 after gold was discovered. That discovery took place more than two years before a larger gold rush took hold in the area of Dahlonega. Gold mining continued around Villa Rica through the 1860s.
This year, the event will be held on Sept. 8 and will begin with the annual Gold Rush Parade at 10 a.m. on that date. After the parade, the festivities continue on Main Street, anchored around The Mill Amphitheater.
As always, the day will culminate with a concert. The popular group Velcro Pygmies will headline a four-band show that also includes Double Wide, Ignition Atlanta and Gritz & Jelly Butter.
"The Southeast is home to unique and memorable events throughout the year," Bill Hardman, CEO of the Southeastern Tourism Society said in a statement. "In spotlighting the Top 20 festivals and events each month, STS is not only giving these events the recognition they deserve but we're also creating a quick reference guide to some of the best festivals in the Southeast.
"These events are important to the economic vitality of our communities and this is a way for us to acknowledge the time and resources organizers have tirelessly spent to create memories for their attendees."
The Society has highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985. Travel industry experts choose what they consider the top 20 events that take place during a month within the 12-state Southeastern region. The Society then publicizes them throughout the United States.
