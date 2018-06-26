The spirit of Christmas was alive and God was at work Saturday morning, as Judge Beau McClain and volunteers Frank Smith from The Pantry, Dominique Plattel, Walter McCue and Steve Lowery from the Church at Chapelhill, unloaded a tractor trailer load of toys donated by Walmart into the Operation Christmas/Faith in Action 5,000 square-foot warehouse.
Lowery, operating the forklift, unloaded 23 pallets from the tractor trailer driven by Thomas Still, who works out of the Monroe distribution center No. 6855.
A large group of volunteers from the Walmart No. 8240 Distribution Center on South Fulton Parkway completed their volunteer efforts at The Pantry to surprise McClain and his Elf Squad at the warehouse where the unloading was taking place.
Walmart Quality Assurance Manager Pip Greene, who also happens to be a member at The Church at Chapelhill, said the $44,000 toy donation came about as part of a team effort.
She said that the distribution center had a liquidation, and one of the other employees said to her, “This is a lot of toys. Instead of sending the toys back, wouldn’t it be nice if we could donate them.”
Greene said, “Once we had a dollar amount, we figured it wouldn’t happen. But we asked and were told to go ahead. It was good because we could make the donation through the church.”
McClain said to the Walmart volunteers, “God works through people to accomplish His goal.His spirit is with you to make this happen. This is a huge, huge boost to us.”
Planning for the 2018 Operation Christmas began in February, according to McClain.
“As you know, last year we continued to grow our relationship with Toys for Tots, unveiling our new joint logo and joint marketing. This year, Operation Christmas will take place Dec. 15 in coordination with the Herb Emory/Toys for Tots event at Fred’s Bar-B-Q House the preceding Saturday,” McClain said.
He said the team was also making an Operation Christmas/Toys for Tots event near Veterans Day in November.
“In our first three years, we served just over 27,000 needy children together, despite bitter cold the first year, cold and rain the second year, and a snowstorm the third year, McClain said. “Each year our community has proved that it can do more, better, together. We received national media coverage thanks to our Sheriff’s Department and many church volunteers going the extra mile to deliver Christmas gifts to families unable to pick up due to the snow event.”
"You can expect our fourth year to be even bigger, and better, with many surprises in store to bless you as servants, and those who will receive,” McClain told the volunteers.
He said he was excited about the Walmart donation of toys at the warehouse on Saturday.
“God continues to favor our obedience to Him in serving needy children,” McClain said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.