Back in bloom for its 11th straight year, the annual Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival, Garden Tour and Flower Show gears up this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, June 2 and 3.
The theme for the 2018 Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival is “Passport to Cityline” featuring the Hydrangea Cityline series, Berlin, Vienna, Rio, Paris, Venice and Mars.
The festival will kick-off tonight with a pre-event wine tasting presented by Uncorked on Main from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, located at 6754 Broad St. in the old Douglas County Courthouse. Tickets for the wine tasting may still be purchased at the door at the time of the tasting.
Included in the wine tasting will be a preview of the festival’s miniature garden display and art and history exhibits on display during the museum's Friday evening fundraiser.
The Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival itself has roots from under the umbrella of Douglas County Museum of History and Art, and was created as a means to beautify the community, preserve history, historic places and heirloom plants and to generate tourism.
On Saturday and Sunday, the museum stop will offer the “Art in the Garden” and miniature garden exhibits — both free of charge.
In addition to activities at the museum, the Hydrangea Festival winds visitors along to the Douglas County Courthouse, where the Artists', Flower, Home and Garden Market is held both days. Pull out your Easter bonnet or Kentucky Derby hat and participate in the annual Hat Parade on the courthouse steps Saturday at 9 a.m.
Also held at the Douglas County Courthouse is what is described as the “Festival Centerpiece” — the Standard Flower Show from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. This event is also free to the public.
A number of other free festival offerings are being held at the Culutral Arts Council of Douglasville-Douglas County on Campbellton Street, which is just across the site of the Designer Gardens display at Douglas County High School, open both days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Drive down Selman Drive from the high school toward the Health Department and library to find the Douglas County Master Gardener’s Plant-A-Row Garden and Scarecrow Exhibit, open both days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is not just a demonstration garden, but a means from which to provide wholesome, fresh vegetables for less fortunate members of the community.
Alongside the Master Gardeners will be members of the West Georgia Beekeepers Association, who house beehives at the garden site to assist in the garden’s pollination. The beekeepers will be available to provide information to the public about the benefits of honeybees and how to start your own hive.
Events at the Cultural Arts Council include a visit to the butterfly garden, the opportunity to view the Douglas County Art Guild exhibit, shop the guild’s arts and crafts sale and shop at the CAC’s Pop Up Arts Shop both days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Many of the different CAC satellite groups will be available Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and wood turning demonstrations will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
An “All About Art” Open House will be held Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. and local retired educator Kim Ichter Eldredge will have a book reading and signing Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.
On Sunday, “Flower Pot Fun” will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, with Rock Painting held from 1 to 4 p.m.
In addition to the charge for Friday’s wine tasting, the only other admission charge is for the Garden Tours, featuring nationally recognized gardens.
The tour costs $25 per person and a shuttle will be available for all in-town gardens. However, visitors must drive to gardens outside the downtown area. Maps will be provided with a purchased ticket.
Tickets may be purchased at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, 6754 Broad St., Douglasville, on Saturday June 2 through Sunday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m and at the Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Dr. on Saturday, June 2, and Sunday, June 3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The garden tour requires extensive walking and the gardens are not handicapped accessible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.