WellStar to establish NICU services at Douglas Hospital

WellStar Health System announced Wednesday that it is expanding the care it provides to families and their newborns by increasing its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) services at WellStar Cobb Hospital and establishing NICU services WellStar Douglas Hospital. With the addition of 10 and four beds respectively, this growth will further each hospital's ability to administer a high level of care to premature infants or infants with severe or potentially life-threatening conditions.
WellStar Cobb Hospital's Family Birthplace facility will enhance its offerings as a Level III NICU facility with the addition of 10 beds, increasing access for families to its state-of-the-art resources and technology. In addition, WellStar Douglas Hospital will establish a four-bed Level II neonatal intermediate care service at its facility through 801 square feet of renovations.
"These additions to our current outstanding neonatal care capabilities are an exciting representation of the increased access to high-quality care we provide to our communities," said Dr. Avril Beckford, MD, Chief of Pediatrics for WellStar Health System. "We look forward to further serving our patients, their families and newborns for years to come."
For more information about neonatal intensive care at WellStar, visit https://www.wellstar.org/medical-care/obstetrics-gynecology/pages/neonatal-intensive-care.aspx.
