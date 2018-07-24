Volunteers at WellStar Douglas and WellStar Paulding Hospitals recently presented the WellStar Foundation with a combined donation of $130,000.
A total of 154 individuals volunteered more than 28,000 hours to support both hospitals. Donated funds were raised through gift shop sales, personal contributions and special fundraisers hosted throughout the year.
“We are truly blessed to have such generous hospital volunteers,” said Gene Weeks, WellStar Foundation development director. “They are welcoming of hospital guests, eager to assist patients in need and passionate about the well-being of our community.”
In recent years, the groups have supported hospital initiatives, such as WellStar’s free mammogram program for low-income patients, breast cancer services, emergency services, hospital wheelchairs and various facility improvements. Funds are allocated according to the greatest need at each hospital and as identified by hospital and volunteer leadership.
Every dollar donated to the WellStar Foundation is reinvested through initiatives that support the well-being of the local community. For more information about the Foundation or to make a tax-deductible donation in support of WellStar Douglas and Paulding Hospitals, visit wellstar.org/give or call 770-956-GIVE (4483).
To learn more about volunteering for WellStar, visit wellstar.org/volunteer.
