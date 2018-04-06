WGTC names new president

Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Matt Arthur has appointed a new president at West Georgia Technical College. Scott Rule, TCSG Assistant Commissioner for Data, Planning, and Research, has been named President of West Georgia Technical College.
Rule brings more than 28 years of experience in technical education to West Georgia Technical College. He has been a technical instructor, chief information officer, vice president for academic affairs, vice president for economic development, and vice president for student affairs at Chattahoochee Technical College. Rule joined TCSG as Assistant Commissioner for Data, Planning, and Research in 2016.
"Dr. Rule's wealth of experience in technical education is a tremendous asset to West Georgia Technical College and the surrounding community," said Commissioner Arthur. "His different leadership roles at Georgia's technical colleges speak not only to his capabilities, but to his ability to lead West Georgia Technical College in a comprehensive way to meet the needs of the 21st century."
Rule received his Bachelor of Science from Polytechnic State University, his MBA from Kennesaw State University, and his Ph.D. from Georgia State University.
"West Georgia Technical College is such an integral part of the West Georgia community, and I am honored to lead the College," said Rule. "I am committed to providing students with a world-class educational experience, business and industry with skilled talent, and the community with a trusted partner for years to come."
The State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia approved Commissioner Arthur's appointment of Rule at their monthly board meeting on Thursday, April 5 in Atlanta.
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties offers over 120 associate degree, diploma and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is the fourth largest of the state's 22 technical colleges. For more information, please visit westgatech.edu.
The 22 colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) are Georgia's top resource for skilled workers. TCSG offers world-class training in 600 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs to students who are trained on state-of-the-art equipment by instructors who are experts in their fields. The system also houses Georgia's Office of Adult Education, which promotes and provides adult literacy and education programs, including the GED testing program, throughout the state. In addition, TCSG partners with companies through Quick Start, the nation's top customized workforce training program, and through its individual colleges, who work with local industry to provide workforce and training solutions. For more information, visit TCSG.edu.
