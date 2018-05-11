As you makes plans to go out for a nice dining experience, you will often have someone in your party or family that is curious about a restaurant's performance.
Be it a letter grade or numerical score, something should be in place to allow the general public to know how the restaurant is performing on its health inspections. From state to state you may have a variety of food codes that govern where and how the score for the health inspection is placed in the facility.
It's amazing how some operators may place the inspection report nearly 10 feet high on the wall or 4 feet high on the wall behind the cash register at the front entrance; you are either a giant or a toddler to see the results.
In Georgia the "most current inspection report should be prominently displayed in public view at all times, within 15 feet of the front or primary public door and between 5 to 7 feet from the floor and in an area where it can be read at a distance of one foot away." You may get all types of reasons as to why the report is not posted; look up, look down and look all around; it should be available for you to read as a paying patron.
Andre' Westfield retired in April 2018 from Cobb & Douglas Public Health after a 30-year career during which he performed multiple duties including restaurant inspections. Email him at westfield222@gmail.com.
