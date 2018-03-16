Winston man charged with sexual exploitation of children

A Winston man was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning and charged with multiple counts of the sexual exploitation of children.
Bryan Holloway, 45, was arrested by DCSO Inv. Mitchell on Churchill Court in Winston, according to the arrest warrant. The arrest resulted from an investigation launched in late February 2018, Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said. A search warrant was obtained as a result of the investigation and that’s when the sheriff's officer discovered Holloway’s child pornography, Hambrick said.
According to the sheriff's office, Holloway possessed and distributed a video of child pornography, which featured a toddler and an adult with the title “babyshivid2yoslave.avi.” He also possessed 11 explicit pictures featuring minor children, adults with the children, and adults with toddlers.
Holloway had the minors’ images between Dec. 28, 2017, up to his arrest on Tuesday, according to the arrest warrant.
“He has been charged with 12 counts revolving around the sexual exploitation of a child, but this investigation continues and numerous additional charges are expected,” Hambrick said. “We do not believe at this time that he knows any of the victims, but that is being investigated as well.”
Holloway made his initial court appearance on Wednesday morning and his bond was denied bond.
