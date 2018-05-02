A Douglasville woman has been charged with making terroristic threats after she allegedly threatened to shoot five people, including two Douglas County sheriff's deputies.
Remeka Manning, 29, of Douglasville, was arrested by a deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office after making the threats to multiple citizens and deputies. On April 21 between 11 a.m. and 11:23 a.m., Manning threatened to kill Vincent Wilson, Sandy Pierreuil, and Eugene Washington while loading her pistol, according to the arrest warrant. Also in that time frame, she threatened to shoot two Douglas County deputies, Dep. Morris and Dep. Fields, according to the arrest warrant.
"She states that Dep. Morris would get it too and that he would not make it off her porch and stated she was going to get her gun with the purpose of terrorizing another," the warrant reads.
Manning made her initial court appearance last Thursday morning where her bond was set at $4,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.