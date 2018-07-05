Two suspects are in custody after a carjacking Tuesday at the Walmart off Highway 5 in Douglasville.
A woman was carjacked at about 10:53 a.m. in the parking of the Walmart at 7001 Concourse Parkway, Douglasville police said in a news release.
The woman reported that two individuals approached her near her car and asked for money, according to police. When she attempted to retrieve money from her car, she was pepper sprayed in the face. The suspects, an adult and a juvenile, then stole her car, police said.
At 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, a Douglasville Police F.I.N.D. Unit Officer spotted the vehicle traveling on Interstate 20 westbound near Temple and attempted to make a traffic stop, police said. The suspects fled, but the car was disabled when a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy used the P.I.T. maneuver.
Both suspects were taken into custody, according to police.
