Woman charged in accident that killed her sister

A Florida woman was arrested Wednesday and charged in relation to an accident in Douglasville last week that killed her sister.
Penny Bright, 38, was arrested on Wednesday after being involved in a one-car accident that killed her sister, Shannon Bright Garrison, 47, on March 7, according to Douglasville police. Bright is charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI, and failure to maintain lane.
At 5:17 p.m. on March 7, Bright, of Navarre, Florida, was driving a 2000 Pontiac Montana south on Stewart Parkway from Douglas Boulevard. The vehicle then traveled onto the shoulder and struck a tree, according to the arrest warrant. Garrison, of Tallapoosa, died on the impact of the vehicle’s collision with the tree. Garrison did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt, according to the accident report.
There was no braking prior to the collision and Bright told police the vehicle's steering wheel was locked up, according to the accident report.
Bright was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital after the accident for treatment, according to the accident report. DPD declined to release any information on Bright's injuries. Police also aren't releasing any specific information about the drug that Bright was allegedly under the influence of at the time of the accident.
Both sisters in the vehicle had ties to Douglasville, Maj. J.R. Davidson previously said.
Bright made her initial court appearance on Thursday morning and bond was set at $10,500.
