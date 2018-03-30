Renovations on the Douglasville Welcome Center downtown are now within a month of being completed.
During a city council meeting in July, officials said work on the Welcome Center, located on the western edge of the plaza along Broad Street, was set to start last fall with a projected completion date of January 2018. The work for the remodel, however, didn’t begin until after the plaza reopened last October.
All construction with the remodel is on time, according to Douglasville Planning Director Michelle Wright. The marble and painting for the Welcome Center have already been completed, Wright said. The center’s electrical work, kitchen cabinets, bathroom and kitchen fixtures, and the cubicles are going to be installed within the next month.
When completed, the center will have handicapped restrooms for the public and a caterers’ kitchen for the plaza’s events, according to Wright.
The entire O’Neal Plaza project, with the Welcome Center included, cost $823,500, Wright said. With voters approving a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) in November 2016, the city was able to use $247,500 from SPLOST to bridge the gap from the original project budget of $616,000. A vast majority of the funds from the original budget came from a T-Grant through the Georgia Department of Transportation, Wright previously said.
During work on the O’Neal Plaza remodel, city departments that were housed in the Welcome Center, like Main Street Douglasville, moved to the Douglas County Chamber on Church Street.
Tourists and local residents can find information about upcoming events, area attractions and city information at the Welcome Center. According to Conference Center Operations Director Jennifer Johnson, the Welcome Center is a popular destination in downtown Douglasville.
“People come in a lot,” Johnson previously said. “They average a lot of visitors."
After a few delays in the opening of the revamped plaza last year, Tourism Program Manager Samantha Rosado is optimistic about moving back to the Welcome Center soon.
“We are excited about the renovations taking place at the Welcome Center and are looking forward to showcasing the facility with many events and activities,” Rosado said. “The additions that have been added to the historic building will entice visitors to come in and learn about what Douglasville has to offer.”
O’Neal Plaza is also scheduled to have a couple of more repairs. A light is going to be changed and the fountain is going to be looked at again, according to Wright. All of the necessary repairs should also be done within the next 30 days, according to Wright.
