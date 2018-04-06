WorkSource training program pays dividends for DeNyse Signs

A $100,000 check presentation was held at DeNyse Signage and Architectural Elements Thursday morning to celebrate the Douglas County company’s participation with WorkSource Georgia Atlanta Regional as an On-the-Job training employer.
Two staff members of the Atlanta Regional Commission’s (ARC) Workforce Solutions Group — Lucius McRunnels, senior program specialist, and Dorothy Herzberg, center manager of the Career Resource Center — were present, along with Breezy Straton, project manager for workforce development with the Development Authority of Douglas County (DADC) and DeNyse representatives Mark DeNyse, president; David Kaplan, sales and project management; and Carla Pierce, director of human resources.
WorkSource Atlanta Regional is managed by the ARC’s Workforce Solutions division and works with businesses, schools and governments to ensure that the region’s workforce meets the needs of today’s employers, according to McRunnels, who works within Douglas County to serve employers and job seekers here.
In addition to Douglas County, WorkSource Atlanta Regional serves employers and job seekers in Cherokee, Clayton, Fayette, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale counties.
McRunnels explained that the On-The-Job Training (OJT) program and the Incumbent Worker Training program are provided by the WorkSource Atlanta Regional and funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).
“The programs are designed to reduce unemployment, decrease on-boarding costs of new hires, avert layoffs and to improve the work-related skills of current employees,” he said. “Participating companies can receive up to $100,000 per year in reimbursements.”
McRunnels said that DeNyse expressed an interest in participating in the OJT program for bringing on new employees. During the enrollment process, the company was given an On-The-Job Training Employer eligibility packet which they completed and had approved.
He said there is criteria to which companies must meet for eligibility in the program, including being current on state/federal business taxes; participating in e-Verify; hiring for full-time jobs that pay at least $11.99 per hour and being current on occupational/business license in the respective county location.
The On-the-Job Training (OJT) program helps employers attract and retain employees who don’t possess the skills needed to perform in a specific position. OJT reimburses between 50 and 90 percent of the employee’s salary during the designated training period, based on the size of organization.
Medline, a health-care products company, is another Douglas County company that has benefited from the OJT program.
The company came into Douglas County prepared to hire over 100 new employees at its manufacturing plant in Lithia Springs. The job of hiring employees became the challenge of Maurice Evans, who is the human resources manager at Medline.
However, Evans heard about the WorkSource Atlanta Regional program while attending a Douglas County Chamber function, and how the training program was available to businesses of all sizes.
He found it was the perfect solution for Medline’s staffing challenges and became an economic asset. The savings for the company were applied to creating a new training position within the company.
To date, Medlne has been reimbursed with over $30,000 in Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds.
McRunnels emphasizes that there are many different services being offered for businesses looking to hire employees, as well as for job seekers.
A Career Resource Center is located in downtown Douglasville at 8595 Club Drive. It is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Staff can be reached by phone at 770-920-4104 or by email at cbailey@douglascrc.org.
McRunnels said there is a catalog of services the program offers employers seeking a skilled workforce, including training and skills development for new and existing employees, assistance with employee recruitment, and data tools that provide important insights into labor market trends.
He said onsite staff at the Career Resource Center will assist individuals seeking employment, training and education services and also provide services to businesses seeking a skilled workforce.
Also each month, the Mobile Career Lab will roll into locations in Douglas County to assist individuals as an alternate means of getting services needed to get the resources needed to get into the workforce.
Businesses may also use the Mobile Career Lab for recruiting, pre-employment screening, interviewing and training.
A monthly schedule for the Mobile Career Lab can be found on the ARC website at www.atlantaregional.org. The mobile career lab is usually in a location in Douglas County on the first and third Thursday of each month.
In April the mobile career lab will be at the Lithia Springs Library on Turner Drive April 19 from 9 a.m. to noon and the Douglas County Courthouse on Hospital Drive from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
In May, the Mobile Career Lab will be at the Lithia Springs Library on May 30, from 9 a.m. to noon and the Dog River Library on Highway 5 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The career lab will be at the Lithia Springs Library on May 17 from 9 a.m. to noon and the Douglas County Courthouse from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
For more information about the Mobile Career Lab contact Phyllis Jackson at 470-378-1588 or pjackson@atlantaregional,org.
