The Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority (DDCWSA) is working to complete some stormwater system improvements in Lithia Springs that will affect a major road there -- South Sweetwater Road.
This project is currently underway around the intersections of Skyview Drive, South Sweetwater Road and Junior High Drive in Lithia Springs, according to Lyndsey Sargent, communications coordinator for DDCWSA.
According to a DDCWSA notice published in the Sentinel, there will be lane closures and brief traffic stoppages. Much of the work will be scheduled for nonpeak hours and at night. The work is scheduled for completion around Sept. 10.
The DDCWSA is asking for the public's patience while the storm water system is upgraded.
closures during this project so we thank the public traveling through the area for their patience. Upgrading our stormwater infrastructure not only keeps the surrounding homes and businesses safe, but also everyone traveling on our local roadways that may cross over a culvert, pipe, inlet, or other structure used to control water runoff," Sargent said.
According to Sargent, the project entails replacing various sizes of older corrugated metal and reinforced concrete stormwater pipes that have simply reached the end of their lifespan.
"We will replace them with new 18-inch and 24-inch reinforced concrete pipes. This improvement project will make sure the stormwater system in the area stays functional -- able to handle the amount of stormwater it receives -- and operating as it should," she said.
Sargent said that a letter went out to homeowners and businesses in the area in May letting them know about the project and possible lane closures during construction.
The approximate project cost for engineering and construction is $506,110 and because this is a stormwater project, the funds come from the stormwater fee all residents and businesses in the county pay, she said.
"It's an excellent example of your stormwater fees at work keeping infrastructure around the county safe and up-to-date," Sargent said.
She said that while the project is routine the work is intended to move along toward its projected finish date.
"This is a fairly standard stormwater improvement project. However, we know it's in a highly traveled area of the county and we are trying to be sensitive to that fact and complete the upgrades as quickly as possible."
