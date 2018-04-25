Tours of the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority's award-winning Bear Creek Water Treatment Plant will be held on Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Bear Creek Water Treatment Plant was recently recognized as the 2018 Plant of the Year award from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals.
The tour follows the journey of water from the Dog River Reservoir through the plant processes all the way to the end where clean, safe drinking water is sent out into the community, according to Lyndsey Sargent, communications coordinator of the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority.
There promises to be a lot of fun and educational activities on hand that all family members will enjoy, including a peek into the WSA's water quality laboratory to see how rigorously the county's water is tested before its sent into the community and some of the special technology used to monitor water quality.
Sargent said some of the WSA's "coolest trucks" and equipment will be on display such as the Vac-Con -- used to clean out clogged ditches, sewers, pipes -- and the TV truck, which she describes as "a little robot we send into our water lines that help identify leaks and other problems from the inside."
There will be STEM activities/experiments/games for kids, including the toilet toss -- basically cornhole where you have to figure out which items should go into the toilet and which ones shouldn't -- Filtration Station, where you build your own water filter and see how well you can filter out common pollutants, and the EnviroScape where the WSA experiments with different sources of pollution and how they effect our watershed.
Sargent said they'll also have the H20-TO-GO unit set up, so people can sample the finished product, and the WSA will be raffling off four rain barrels that were donated by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.
Sargent said the WSA currently treats around 12 million gallons of water each day for the citizens and businesses of Douglas County.
"The average citizen uses around 55 gallons of water each day for drinking, cooking, bathing, cleaning, etc. which is actually one of the lowest numbers in the whole metro area, and quite possibly in the whole state of Georgia -- so our customers really do an excellent job at conservation and using water wisely," she said.
The water treatment plant is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-- even during snowstorms and hurricanes.
She said, "People tend to forget that we are an essential service to the county just like the fire and police departments."
"We want the Douglas County community to know that the water treatment process is transparent and our customers are always invited to engage with the water professionals at WSA if they have questions about any aspect of our operations," said Sargent. "Water is vital to every living thing on this earth and it's important to know how your local water resources are managed, treated, and protected."
She said the open house will be a great opportunity for anyone in the community that is interested in water to come and see the treatment process first hand, to ask questions and to understand all the measures that are taken to produce a clean, safe product each and every day.
"We are passionate about what we do as water professionals and we hope to share that enthusiasm with everyone at the Open House," Sargent said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.