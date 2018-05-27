As if the entire student body at Yeager Middle School wasn’t already excited over the approach of the last day of school Friday, they were able to witness and participate in a long-standing tradition of the Passing of the Torch ceremony Friday morning.
The ceremony, filled with speeches, well-wishes, music and poetry, celebrated the eighth grade students’ transition to high school and the passing of the torch to the new leaders — the current members of the seventh-grade class.
Musical performances were presented by eighth-grade students Haley Helton and Mahkiya Dawkins who sang the National Anthem; Jalissa Darity, Jaci Rainwater and Lindsey Robles, who performed “Rise Up” by Andra Day; and members of the eighth grade chorus, who sang “Seasons of Love.”
An inspirational poem was read by eighth grader Josephine Priest.
“This event marks a monumental step in your lives,” said Yeager Principal Stefanie Stinchcomb. “The passing of the torch is a Mustang tradition and is symbolic to your pursuit and journey of life, including its successes and challenges. You must desire to achieve higher and loftier goals, which should include higher, more extensive educational accomplishments.”
Stinchcomb remarked during the ceremony that the eighth grade class was sixth graders when she came to Yeager as an administrator.
She said, “Just as you are passing the torch today to your seventh grade classmates, you must continue to pass the torch forward, onward and upward — never relinquishing your hopes and dreams.”
Yeager media assistant Stephanie McFall was the only other adult to speak during the student-led ceremony. She said this was a special day for her because the eighth grade students’ first day of sixth grade was also her first day at Yeager in the media center.
She told the students, “And even though today marks the end of your middle school career, today is just as important as your first day of kindergarten and first grade was. It is the sum of all those days — 1,629 to be exact — and all the efforts and choices you made day-in and day-out that have brought you to where you are right at this moment."
McFall turned the story of the original version of the movie “Karate Kid” — not the remake with Jayden Smith — as an entertaining, teaching parable to the students.
She said there were three things that can be learned and carried with them from the “Karate Kid.”
“The first being,” said McFall, “life is a culmination of decisions (that) build on each other and each one counts no matter how small we think it may be. In the movie, (the character) Daniel made a conscious decision to seek help. He sought out a teacher and mentor. …Seeking out a teacher, mentor, master makes those decisions the best they can be.”
The second lesson is “don’t miss a season because of a moment,” McFall said. “Your attitude makes all the difference. …Sometimes we allow one bad thing — one bad moment — to close the door on a whole season that might have held something great. …Your attitude opens and closes the door to those things and makes all the difference.”
The third lesson from the “Karate Kid” was “trust the master,” she said. “The lessons for Daniel were not just about karate, Just like what you go through here at school is not just about passing the test. It’s a lesson for life.”
McFall said, “Just passing the test, getting the letter that says you can move up to ninth grade and start high school and just passing the torch and taking the top dog in middle school does not replace your eyes, ears and brain.”
