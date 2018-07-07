A small, but enthusiastic group of youngsters invested their time soaking in and learning about nature’s bounty and the area’s history Thursday at Sweetwater Creek State Park’s Junior Ranger camp.
The educational youth outdoor education program is not new — far from it. The program, which is offered throughout Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites, has been offered at least since the 1970s, said Sweetwater Creek State Park Interpretative Ranger Don Scarbrough Jr.
Generations of young Junior Rangers have hiked the trails, learned about potential hazards such as poison ivy, ticks and the unlikely chance of encountering a snake in the wild, while learning to identify trees, observe wildlife and learn about the rich history of the area.
Children ages 6-2 may earn three levels of Junior Rangers badges this summer, either at their own pace or at day camps in the parks. The program supplies up to 16 activities to choose from, creating endless learning opportunities for children. Junior Ranger books may be picked up at Georgia State Park and Historic Site offices or they can be downloaded online for free.
Beginning this month a new, site-specific Junior Ranger book is being offered as new changes to the Junior Ranger program are being implemented, said Scarbrough. In addition to the regular state-wide activities and games, information specific to Sweetwater Creek State Park will be featured in the new material.
At Sweetwater Creek State Park, participants in Junior Ranger camp hiked down the Red Trail to step inside history at the park’s Civil War-era New Manchester mill alongside the rapids of Sweetwater Creek as well as taking pedal boats out on the lake, in addition to other fun activities.
The Junior Rangers learned about the floral and fauna of the area during the hike along the creek, stopping along with way to learn about a tree, gazing at an unusual mushroom and find out why there are seashells along the shoreline of Sweetwater Creek. (The answer: freshwater mussels.)
According to Scarbrough, Georgia is the freshwater mussel capital of the world.
The New Georgia Encyclopedia confirms this. “The freshwater mussel of Georgia is one of the most diverse and abundant found anywhere in the world. In the Southeastern United States, which has the greatest freshwater mollusk diversity in the world, Georgia's 165 mollusk species (67 snails and 98 mussels) rank fourth in total diversity.”
Junior Rangers were also invited to take their shoes and socks off and go wading in the cool water of Sweetwater Creek.
The next scheduled Junior Ranger day camp, for ages 6-12, is Thursday, July 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $25 plus $5 parking. Lunch is not included.
Sweetwater Creek State Park is a 2,549 acre Georgia state park located in the New Manchester area of east Douglas County, 15 miles from downtown Atlanta. It is located at 1750 Mount Vernon Rd. in Lithia Springs.
To find out about Junior Ranger camp and the many other programs offered at Sweetwater Creek State Park, call 770-732-5871 or visit www.gastateparks.org.
