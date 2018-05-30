Youth Villages Inner Harbour (YVIH) Campus is home to a residential treatment program for emotionally and behaviorally troubled children and youth located in Douglasville. Serving young people throughout the Southeast since 1962, the Inner Harbour Campus merged with Youth Villages in the fall of 2009.
Youth Villages has lots of experience and expertise at their disposal, but without some special people who care enough to act as mentors, the program wouldn’t be as effective.
Mentors are vital to the process and the YVIH staff is always looking for good candidates, said Kimmy Yon, community engagement manager for Youth Villages, who spoke by phone.
Pastor of the Douglasville First Presbyterian Church, James Harper, connected with the campus and the program through an unexpected turn of events.
When one youngster wandered off the wooded Inner Harbour campus one night, he found himself at Harper’s door. Harper was at home baking cookies with his two daughters. The youngster wouldn’t come in, but he did talk with Harper for a while.
Harper helped the young man, got him back to Youth Villages, and followed up, almost insisting to continue with him, eventually obtaining approval, and began mentoring him. While that youngster is no longer at Youth Villages, Harper is still there and he’s still mentoring.
Yon said that what they need are more folks like Harper who have an interest in mentoring young people.
“He’s very funny and just a salt-of-the-earth kind of man,” said Yon.
There are about 128 kids at the campus divided between sexes about evenly, Yon said.
YVIH needs mentors for both boys and girls, but particularly teen males who sometimes arrive with a good bit of psychological baggage and have no family connections at all, explained YVIH Mentor Liaison Katrina Word.
Word added that the real value of the mentor relationship goes beyond the perception kids have regarding staffers, since they know that staff are there because they’re paid to be there.
“What we’re looking to show these kids is a consistent constant that somebody will actually show up for them ... there’s something really special about bringing a community member into the life of a child ... and it makes all the difference in the world,” Word said.
The commitment for one mentor is for the duration of the child’s time on the campus until discharge, and depending on the child, that could be up to six months or it could be a lot less than that, Word said.
Word added: “We ask that you be at least 21 years of age, pass a mandatory screening (background, fingerprint registry, verification of references). Commit to spending four to six hours a month one-on-one with a youth in our care (about an hour a week), attend an initial training session — I typically host one to two evening/weekend trainings a month, and they include a campus tour. And finally be a consistent, flexible, patient, and supportive role model to a young person in need.”
If interested in becoming a mentor, to get stated, Word said, visit the website and follow the link to begin the process at www.youthvillages.org and find mentoring information in the drop-down menu under “Services.”
According to information provided on the Youth Villages website, Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) is the treatment model utilized at Inner Harbour. This is a clinical approach for people who are experiencing intense, negative emotions that interfere with their daily lives. These emotions may be expressed outwardly in destructive ways such as angry outbursts, or inwardly by self-destructive behaviors such as suicide attempts, substance abuse, or impulsive actions. The goal of DBT at Inner Harbour is to teach youth more effective ways to regulate their emotions, deal with distressing situations in their lives, and to improve relationships with the people around them.
The Youth Villages Inner Harbour Campus at 4685 Dorsett Shoals Rd. in Douglasville is one of Georgia’s largest psychiatric residential treatment programs for children and youth with serious emotional disturbances. The 1,200-acre woodland setting offers a therapeutic environment that includes a lake, a sports field with a running track and playgrounds for recreational activities. Hiking trails, canoeing activities, a ropes course and equine therapy enhance treatment as well.
The campus is also home to Janie's House, a 16-bed facility for abused and battered girls. Janie's House was opened last December by Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.
Janie's House is affiliated with Tyler’s charity, Janie’s Fund, which he started in 2015. He said that being in rehab in the 1980s really exposed him to the issue. Tyler wrote the song “Janie’s Got A Gun” in 1989 about a girl being abused by her father.
