The lives of dozens of youth and adults and those individuals and families they served during the last four days may never be the same -- and will be equally blessed.
Bright Star United Methodist Church in Douglasville has been hosting approximately 70 youth and adults for this summer's River of Life which began Wednesday and wraps up following Sunday morning worship with a covered dish lunch for the youth, adult volunteers and the homeowners.
What is River of Life?
River of Life is a ministry of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church and is a series of events held each summer aimed at enabling youth and adults, from many different churches, to come together to express the love of Jesus Christ by ministering to the people of a particular local community through exterior home repairs and improvements. River of Life is open to all youth and adults sixth grade and above and this year has attracted youths and adult volunteers from Midway UMC, New Covenant UMC, Cedar Hill UMC in Leesburg, Alabama,
see UMC/page A2
Bethlehem UMC in Bremen, and the host church, Bright Star UMC.
In addition to being the hands and feet of Christ during the work days, each night offers opportunities for the youth to make new friends, have fun, hear speakers and enjoy a worship service along with a praise band, said River of Life Coordinator Matt Holloway, a Bright Star UMC member who has participating in the program for the past five years.
There are seven teams of six to seven youth and at least two adults on each team, who worked on seven projects the first day -- and the teams are named for a Biblical figure, such as Team Moses.
In total, there were 22 to 24 projects lined up over three days, ranging from two to three exterior painting projects, four different wheelchair ramp projects, cleaning up some yards and rebuilding porches, decks and steps that were falling apart.
The youth involved aren't being paid to do the work. In fact, they each paid a $50 participation fee for their food, t-shirts and help with building materials.
Funding was supplemented through donations, in addition to a $1,000 grant from the UMC Housing and Homeless Council, which comes from a twice-yearly congregational offering, said Holloway.
"There is a history of River of Life in Douglas County," said Holloway. "Both Douglasville First and Lithia Springs United Methodist Churches first pioneered the ministry in the county."
All of the local UMC churches participate in some way in the county-wide effort, and each year a different church serves as host.
Holloway said that the program has grown in the last couple of years to 70 participants, the largest group they've had participating in the local mission, although some churches in Georgia have had over 100 youth involved in the ministry.
Some River of Life's beneficiaries are referred by Douglas County Senior Services, but most of the needed projects come from word of mouth, Holloway said.
Along with helping recipients with home repairs and improvements, members of each group offer a small devotional time with the homeowner.
"Part of the ministry is just sitting with the homeowner and spending time with them and talking with those that have been forgotten."
The teams take their own lunches -- plus a few extras -- out to the project site, and there have been times when they shared their meal with the homeowner.
"For some, that might be the only meal they have for the day," Holloway said.
Holloway said, "This is an opportunity for kids to learn how to use a hammer -- learning different skills they've never gotten to do. It is also an opportunity for them to do something for someone else."
He said, "I've seen kids that have a difficult home life, disciplinary problems, but when they come and work with a team, I see them grow up over the four or five years I've worked with them. I've seen a big change in those kids' lives by being part of this."
In what New Covenant UMC member and Team Moses site manager Mike Eastman calls an "offspring ministry" from River of Life, he and others are involved in a year-round wheelchair ramp ministry called Freedom Ramp Ministry.
Eastman said the volunteers just completed ramp number 62 as part of the ministry, one or two a month throughout the year, since 2014.
On Thursday, Team Moses was working on constructing a four foot wide and 30 foot long wheelchair ramp for a girl in the Winston community has cerebral palsy.
This is New Covenant UMC member Devin Jensen's second year participating in River of Life.
He said the experience allows him to make new friend and have, but most of all, he likes helping people who can't do these tasks for themselves -- such as building a wheelchair ramp or cleaning up their yard.
Devin said at the end of the workday, he and the others come back to the church, have dinner, go to worship and play games.
Cedar Hill UMC youth member Mattie Brown and her sister, Maci, came to River of Life from Leesburg, Alabama with their church group for the four-night stay in Douglasville. Their pastor, the Rev. Michael Dunbar, served as pastor for several years at New Covenant UMC, where he was involved in the River of Life ministry.
Mattie said, "I love doing this and helping others. I like to see what we've accomplished for the people we help."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.