Alan Pettway, age 59, of Douglasville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. He was born on February 24, 1959, in Atlanta, GA, and was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie Pettway. Alan retired after 40 years from AT&T, where he worked as a cable repairman. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time outdoors.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Pettway of Douglasville, GA; father, Steve Pettway of Acworth, GA; brother, Keith and Lisa Pettway of Dallas, GA; sister, Dana and Larry H. Lind of Dallas, GA; nieces and nephews, Nicole and John Anderson, Neal and Brittany Pettway, Kristen and Daniel Baldus and Matthew and Taylor Lind.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at 3 p.m. from Clark Funeral Home, with Reverend Don Rackley officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, August 4, 2018, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Clark Funeral Home in Hiram.
